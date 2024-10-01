SI

Fans Couldn't Believe Refs Missed DK Metcalf Catch on Two-Point Conversion Attempt

Ryan Phillips

Metcalf appeared to secure a catch on a two-point conversion attempt that was ruled incomplete.
DK Metcalf was robbed of a catch on Monday night, and it was a big one.

After the Seattle Seahawks scored a touchdown with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter to cut their deficit against the Detroit Lions to eight points, 28–20, they opted to attempt a two-point conversion. Quarterback Geno Smith dropped back and fired a pass in star wideout DK Metcalf's direction. He made a diving catch on the side of the end zone, but it was ruled incomplete. But that's not where the drama ends.

Lions cornerback Carlton Davis was called for pass interference, so Seattle got another shot at the two-pointer. They failed as Smith misfired on a pass intended for Jake Bobo. But they shouldn't have had to try again, as it was pretty clear Metcalf made the catch.

Replays showed Metcalf got his right knee down inbounds and he secured the ball, which means the catch should have been good. Replay officials are responsible for reviewing the play and decided not to.

Fans were shocked the play wasn't reviewed and reversed.

The NFL has some explaining to do on this one.

