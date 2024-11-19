Report: Jets Bringing Back Aaron Rodgers in 2025 Would be a 'Shock'
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets could come to an end after just two seasons.
After the team fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that a source believes it's highly unlikely Jets owner Woody Johnson will bring back Rodgers in 2025.
"The Jets have dropped seven of their past eight games in what was supposed to be a win-now season under Rodgers, whose future is cloudy," wrote Cimini. "One source said he'd be 'shocked' if Johnson brings Rodgers back in 2025."
The insider added that Rodgers's $23.5 million cap charge in 2025 is not guaranteed. This of course makes New York's decision easier—at least financially.
The Jets' offense has been abysmal in 2024, ranking 26th in points per game (18.5) and yards per game (294.4). As for Rodgers himself? He's thrown 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions with a passer rating of 88.9—on pace to be his worst as a full-time starter.
Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets prior to the 2023 season but tore his Achilles tendon on just their fourth offensive snap. His first real season under center for New York has now culminated in a fired head coach, a fired general manager, and a 3-9 record.
After a much-needed Week 12 bye, the Jets will welcome the Seattle Seahawks to MetLife Stadium on Dec. 1 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.