Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman Break Down What Mike Vrabel Must Do With Patriots
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman gave a big endorsement of recently-hired New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on Thursday. They also agreed on what he needs to do first with the franchise.
During an episode of their podcast Dudes on Dudes, Edelman and Gronkowski strongly endorsed the Vrabel hire and then discussed what the team needs. They agreed the team needs linemen.
Edelman said he was excited with the hire and, "For this new generation of Patriots." He praised what he'd heard about Vrabel keeping players accountable during his time as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Edelman added that a huge benefit was that Vrabel could get away with saying certain things to players because of his playing career.
Gronkowski then asked his co-host what the biggest thing Vrabel needed to emphasize in his first season. Edelman replied, "We gotta get some linemen."
That Patriots will have more than $100 million in salary cap space this offseason and already have their franchise quarterback in place after a solid rookie season from Drake Maye. They will also own the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so they'll have the ability to add an impact player there as well.
Vrabel is set up well to succeed in New England. Edelman and Gronkowski are excited about the possibilities with him in charge.