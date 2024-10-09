Robert Saleh Issues Classy Message to Jets After Abrupt Firing
On Tuesday the New York Jets made the shocking decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as the interim for the remainder of the 2024 season and will try to lead the 2-3 Jets to the playoffs.
On Wednesday, Saleh issued his first comments on his abrupt dismissal to Pro Football Talk.
"To the Jets organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people," Saleh said. "I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.
"To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment.
"To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were ‘all in’ and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.
"To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here."
Saleh then signed off with one final message: "All gas no brakes!!!"
A classy sentiment.
Saleh went 20-36 at the helm for Gang Green after he was hired ahead of the 2021 season. His defensive acumen has been on display ever since, but he failed to put together a competent unit on the other side of the ball; the offense's struggles even with Aaron Rodgers back in the lineup appeared to be the last straw for owner Woody Johnson.
Per multiple reports Saleh does not seem interested in taking another job in 2024, even if his talents as a defensive play-caller are highly sought-after. So this is likely to be the last we hear of Saleh until the 2024 offseason, when jobs open up across the league.