Roger Goodell Issues Statement After NFL Employee Seriously Injured in NYC Shooting
Four people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed in a shooting Monday night at a New York City building that serves as the NFL's headquarters. Among the injured is an NFL employee, Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to employees.
"One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack. He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition," Goodell wrote, per ESPN. "NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."
Goodell's memo states that there will be a increased security presence at the league's offices "in the days and weeks to come."
"Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family," the commissioner added. "We will get through this together."
The gunman in the attack, identified by police as Shane Devon Tamura, had a suicide note in his back pocket that claimed he suffered from CTE and expressed animus toward the NFL, a source told CNN.
Included in the three-page note is a reference to Terry Long, a former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman who committed suicide in 2005 by ingesting antifreeze.
"Terry Long football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze," the shooter wrote. “You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you.”
Here is Goodell's full statement: