Rome Odunze Has Incredibly High Ceiling for Bears QB Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams' rookie year had the usual high learning cover, and a porous offensive line never allowed him to be truly comfortable, but the No. 1 pick has a big opportunity for improvement in his sophomore campaign. The Chicago Bears brought in Ben Johnson, widely renowned as one of the best offensive minds in the game, to steer the ship and everyone's excited to see what he's been cooking up behind the scenes.
Get Up dove into the Bears' prospects on Thursday's show, with Jeremy Fowler sharing an interesting nugget.
"Rome Odunze told me Caleb Williams can literally be the best quarterback in the NFL," Fowler said.
Elite quarterback play and Chicago Bears are usually not mentioned in the same sentence. And perhaps they shouldn't be right now, as Fowler further revealed a back-to-basics approach that will get a hard launch when the Bears take the field this season. The idea is that Chicago is essentially rewiring the player they believe to be the face of the franchise, and the long-term impacts will be well worth the work.
Maybe.
Or this is a young receiver hyping up his quarterback with some early-August exbuberance that may not age particularly well. Still better than putting limitations on the person who can feed you the ball as you try to establish your own career. Plus, Williams has many years to prove this correct. No one is expecting him to jump over the likes of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow next season. But in four or five years? A bit more likely.