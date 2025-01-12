Russell Wilson Addresses Future With Steelers After Playoff Exit
The Pittsburgh Steelers were a one-and-done in the NFL Playoffs, bowing out in the wild-card round against the rival Baltimore Ravens.
After the game, Russell Wilson was asked by reporters about his future with the franchise, and he addressed the possibility of returning for another season.
"(Pittsburgh is) a special place with special guys. You've got a special coach in Coach Tomlin, you've got a special organization, special people, special players, and a special fanbase. It's been truly a blessing in my life, it's been one of the best years for me personally, being a Pittsburgh Steeler," said Wilson. "Obviously, I hope I'm here (in 2025)."
Wilson will head to free agency now that the Steelers' season has reached its end. He completed 20-of-29 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions in his final game of the year, falling 28–14 in Baltimore. It was his first playoff game since the 2020 season, and while he didn't make any glaring mistakes, the team was struggling to match the production from Baltimore's high-octane offense.
This season, Wilson completed 63.7% of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while making 11 starts for Pittsburgh. It was a serviceable season from the 13-year veteran, though it remains unclear if the team has interest in bringing him back for 2025.