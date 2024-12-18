Russell Wilson Gives Hopeful Response When Asked About Re-Signing With Steelers
Maybe quarterback Russell Wilson really could return to the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.
On Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks: In-Season With the AFC North, Wilson responded quite hopefully when asked by a child about his future in the 412.
"You like the Steelers?" the child asks, to which Wilson responds, "Yeah, I love it."
The kid then turns to the hard-hitting questions: "Are you going to re-sign?" Russ smiles and replies: "Hopefully, I love it here. It's cool. Hopefully get to win a Super Bowl."
Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers in the 2024 offseason. It's been a mutually beneficial partnership: Wilson got out of his stint in Denver, which still paid him out approximately $38 million, and the Steelers got some veteran stability at quarterback.
But whether or not Wilson stays longer is the question on everyone's minds, especially with young star Justin Fields waiting on the bench. A Wilson extension would likely mean lots of cash, and it remains to be seen whether the franchise can afford them both.
The Steelers don't do contract negotiations in-season, so the answer will have to wait until the team's playoff run has concluded, anyway. Plus, the team would do well to first focus on its tough week ahead: they'll hit the road to play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, then throw down against the Kansas City Chiefs just four days later.