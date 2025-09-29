Russell Wilson Had Classy Words for Jaxson Dart After Giants Rookie QB’s First Win
Giants veteran Russell Wilson may have lost the starting quarterback job to Jaxson Dart this season, but he's taking the demotion in stride.
Dart led the Giants to a thrilling upset win over the previously undefeated Chargers in his first career start on Sunday, kicking off his era in New York with a statement win. Even after losing his top receiver, Malik Nabers, to a potential season-ending ACL injury, the rookie was able to hold onto a slim lead and beat Justin Herbert and Co.
Following Dart's impressive debut, Wilson shared a short but sweet message congratulating the Ole Miss product for clinching a deserved victory. Wilson reposted a video of Dart's postgame presser in which Dart talked about being inspired by the one-time Super Bowl champ as a kid.
"Got you Bro! Young Stud! First W! Let's keep stacking!" Wilson wrote in the caption, adding several raised hands emojis.
It's a nice show of affection from Wilson, who some might have assumed was not happy about seeing Dart take over as starting QB four weeks into the season.
Wilson's time in New York may be slowly ticking away if Dart keeps up this level of success under center, though there's plenty of football left to be played. The Giants (1-3) will face some tough sledding in the coming weeks as they're slated to play the defending champion Eagles twice in October.