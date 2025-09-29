SI

Russell Wilson Had Classy Words for Jaxson Dart After Giants Rookie QB’s First Win

Kristen Wong

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson praised Jaxson Dart after the rookie got his first career win on Sunday. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Giants veteran Russell Wilson may have lost the starting quarterback job to Jaxson Dart this season, but he's taking the demotion in stride.

Dart led the Giants to a thrilling upset win over the previously undefeated Chargers in his first career start on Sunday, kicking off his era in New York with a statement win. Even after losing his top receiver, Malik Nabers, to a potential season-ending ACL injury, the rookie was able to hold onto a slim lead and beat Justin Herbert and Co.

Following Dart's impressive debut, Wilson shared a short but sweet message congratulating the Ole Miss product for clinching a deserved victory. Wilson reposted a video of Dart's postgame presser in which Dart talked about being inspired by the one-time Super Bowl champ as a kid.

"Got you Bro! Young Stud! First W! Let's keep stacking!" Wilson wrote in the caption, adding several raised hands emojis.

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson shared a sweet message to Jaxson Dart on his Instagram Stories after Sunday's win over the Chargers. / Screengrab on Instagram/ @dangerusswilson

It's a nice show of affection from Wilson, who some might have assumed was not happy about seeing Dart take over as starting QB four weeks into the season.

Wilson's time in New York may be slowly ticking away if Dart keeps up this level of success under center, though there's plenty of football left to be played. The Giants (1-3) will face some tough sledding in the coming weeks as they're slated to play the defending champion Eagles twice in October.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

