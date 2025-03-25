Russell Wilson to Join Giants on One-Year Deal
After an offseason of speculation, quarterback Russell Wilson appears to have found his new home.
Wilson has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Giants worth up to $21 million, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wilson, 36, spent 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Long among the NFL's most durable quarterbacks, Wilson has made 10 Pro Bowls in his career—nine with the Seattle Seahawks, the franchise he was the face of from 2012 to '21.
In 2022, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, where his play declined sharply. He gestured toward a return to form in 2023, but it wasn't enough to save his job—leading him to the Steelers.
Per Schefter, Pittsburgh had some interest in a reunion; Wilson also spoke with the Cleveland Browns.
Wilson threw 16 touchdowns in '24 against five interceptions; his advanced numbers ticked modestly upward, but remained down from his prime with the Seahawks.