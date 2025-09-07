Russell Wilson Ripped for His Postgame Comments After Giants’ Ugly Loss to Commanders
Russell Wilson's first game as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants didn't go as he hoped. The 36-year-old former Super Bowl champ was unable to lead the offense to a single touchdown in a 21-6 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders.
Wilson threw for only 168 yards in the loss, and afterwards, he already had reporters asking Giants head coach Brian Daboll if the 36-year-old would remain as the team's starter going forward.
Not the best of debuts, indeed.
Wilson, however, was proud of the way he and the team fought all game long, saying after the loss: "I thought we competed our butts off today. That was a physical game—we left it all on the field, we gave it our all physically."
Giants fans had issues with those comments.
Wilson and the Giants will look to bounce back next Sunday when they play the Cowboys in Dallas.