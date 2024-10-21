SI

Russell Wilson’s Corny Pregame Interview for Steelers-Jets Led to Lots of Jokes

Kristen Wong

Russell Wilson didn’t forget to bring his corny catchphrases to the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

The Steelers quarterback made a brief appearance in a pregame interview ahead of Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Pittsburgh and the New York Jets, and Wilson’s cheesy answers to the reporter’s questions had many fans cracking up. 

Wilson didn’t say anything too out of the ordinary, but it was a combination of his fast-paced delivery and his trademark corniness that led to some cringe and face-palm reactions.

“Man, just being with the fellas,” Wilson said in response to how he’ll acclimate to the regular season. “Celebrating. What an opportunity it is. It’s a great Sunday Night Football (game)... Be locked in, great fundamentals, let’s go get it.”

“We gotta protect the football and go make big plays, it’s gonna be a great battle tonight,” continued Wilson. “Man, just staying in the zone, you know?… Let’s get it.”

Could “Let’s get it” be the new “Let’s ride”?

Fans made lots of jokes about Wilson’s cringe moment.

