Russell Wilson’s Brutal INT vs. Ravens Led to Priceless Reaction from OC Arthur Smith
With the Pittsburgh Steelers up five points over the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of their all-important AFC North matchup, Russell Wilson was trying to make it a two-score game.
The offense was on the five-yard line going in, and after the 35-year-old quarterback spun through traffic, thought he had a player open in the end zone. He instead floated it up to tight end Darnell Washington in between three defenders—and was intercepted.
Naturally, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith had a hilarious reaction to the turnover, throwing his hands over his head and tossing around what looked to be some NSFW language.
Earlier this week, Smith gave a classic quote about how much time he and Wilson spend together in the film room, admitting that his wife sometimes calls him to, "make sure [he's] not somewhere on the South Side."
After that back-breaking end zone interception, maybe it's time for even more time watching tape.