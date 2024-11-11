Ryan Fitzpatrick Cracked Joke at His Own Expense After Jared Goff's Fifth Interception
Sunday Night Football featured two of the biggest gunslingers in the league in Detroit Lions veteran Jared Goff and Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud. The passing game from both teams did not exactly live up to the billing.
Goff in particular endured a disastrous night, throwing five interceptions before the fourth quarter even started. The Lions quarterback entered the game with just four picks on the season, a tally he surpassed in three quarters on Sunday night.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn't help but crack a joke about the situation, taking a dig at himself in the process. After Goff aired out his fourth interception of the evening, Fitzpatrick referenced one of the most erratic passing performances from his own playing career.
"We are getting into the dangerous territory of my name showing up on the broadcast with a 'last time someone threw this many picks' stat… Time to put the kids to bed," joked Fitzpatrick on X.
Shortly after, Goff threw his fifth interception of the evening, prompting another funny post from Fitzpatrick in which he urged the Lions quarterback not to throw another pick.
Fitzpatrick was referring to a game in 2016, when he was a member of the New York Jets, during which he threw six interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the most interceptions a quarterback has thrown in a game since Peyton Manning threw six for the Indianapolis Colts against the San Diego Chargers in 2007.
Goff is treading dangerously close to joining Manning and Fitzpatrick in history, though he still remains well off from the all-time record of eight interceptions in a single game, set by Jim Hardy back in 1950.