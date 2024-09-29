Unbelievable Muffed Punt by Saints Returner Results in Falcons Touchdown
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons got off to a thrilling start in their Week 4 matchup. The scoring started with a muffed punt that resulted in a touchdown and then Taysom Hill took a direct snap and ran it in to tie the game a few minutes later.
You know, your classic NFC South shootout.
The muffed punt deserves special acknowledgement because it was so bad. Bradley Pinion had a very nice punt that was headed for the pylon when Rashid Shaheed decided to try and catch the ball after making a fair catch sign. He ended up trying to make a catch over his shoulder and the ball bounced into the end zone where it was recovered by the Falcons for a touchdown.
It was one of the worst decisions you will ever see by a punt returner at any level. Even if he had caught the ball cleanly and the Saints took over inside the five... why?
Fans were left asking similar questions.
If the Saints are somehow able to overcome a play like this so early in the game then this will be a truly heartwarming tale.