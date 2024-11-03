SI

Saints' Chris Olave Carted Off After Taking Huge Hit to Head vs. Panthers

Olave missed time earlier this season due to a concussion.

Liam McKeone

Olave missed time earlier this season due to a concussion
Olave missed time earlier this season due to a concussion / NFL on CB
In this story:

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers contest. In the first quarter, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took a huge hit to the head coming across the middle of the field trying to catch a pass from Derek Carr. After the hit, Olave stayed down for a while as players from both teams knelt in concern.

Here's the hit:

Olave was eventually carted off. Per reporters in attendance, he shook hands with teammates before exiting the field.

A third-year wideout out of Ohio State, Olave has dealt with numerous head injuries in his young career. He missed Week 7 earlier this season with a concussion and missed two games over his first two seasons with concussions.

After he departed the contest, the Saints announced Olave was out for the game and had movement in all his extremities.

So far this year Olave has 31 catches for 387 yards and one touchdown for the Saints, who entered Week 9 with a 2-6 record.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL