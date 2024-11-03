Saints' Chris Olave Carted Off After Taking Huge Hit to Head vs. Panthers
A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers contest. In the first quarter, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took a huge hit to the head coming across the middle of the field trying to catch a pass from Derek Carr. After the hit, Olave stayed down for a while as players from both teams knelt in concern.
Here's the hit:
Olave was eventually carted off. Per reporters in attendance, he shook hands with teammates before exiting the field.
A third-year wideout out of Ohio State, Olave has dealt with numerous head injuries in his young career. He missed Week 7 earlier this season with a concussion and missed two games over his first two seasons with concussions.
After he departed the contest, the Saints announced Olave was out for the game and had movement in all his extremities.
So far this year Olave has 31 catches for 387 yards and one touchdown for the Saints, who entered Week 9 with a 2-6 record.