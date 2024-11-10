Fans Loved Darren Rizzi's Intense Approach to First Game as Saints Coach
The New Orleans Saints clearly needed a vibe reset of sorts, and that's one of the reasons it was so obvious who should step in as interim head coach after they opted to part ways with head coach Dennis Allen. In Saints circles, Rizzi has gained a reputation as an intense, have-to-win, leader personality.
Over the last week, we've heard from Saints players who were complimentary of what Allen had done for the team, but sounded ready to run through a wall for their new leader.
"Rizz is the type of coach and the type of leader and the type of man that really can kind of command a man. I think he knows what buttons to push to motivate his guys," defensive back Tyrann Mathieu said.
During their first game under new leadership, cameras caught what Saints players have seen in the building for years now: Rizzi's unbridled intensity and enthusiasm.
Here was his reaction to a blocked field goal:
Cameras also caught him giving an earful to a sideline official:
Rizzi enjoyed a temporary bit of fame last year when the New York Giants and Tommy DeVito visited the Super Dome. DeVito's surprising (but still modest) success was a national storyline, and Rizzi, another Jersey Italian-American, attended a rival high school of DeVito's, pitting them as rivals in more ways than one.
After three quarters, the Saints lead the Atlanta Falcons 20-17.