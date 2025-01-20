SI

Saints Preparing to Fly Mike McCarthy in for Interview

The Saints are hot on the coaching trail this week, setting up some time with Mike McCarthy among others.

Josh Wilson

McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways after five seasons
McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways after five seasons / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike McCarthy jumped into the head coaching candidate pool late, but has secured a few high-profile interviews as one of the most coveted candidates available in this coaching cycle. The New Orleans Saints are next, with the team reportedly arranging logistics to get him in New Orleans for discussions with the team.

Nick Underhill was first to report the widely-expected development. He shared the, "goal is this week."

While there are plenty of younger coordinators looking to make the leap up to head coach who are making eyeballs pop during this year's carousel, most have no proven success leading a professional team on their own.

McCarthy, while flawed, has established himself as a successful NFL coach with plenty of staying power. He's won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and just finished up five years with the Cowboys, leaving after his contract expired and he couldn't come to terms with the team on a new one.

The Saints have also advanced three other names to their second round of interviews: Aaron Glenn, Mike Kafka and Anthony Weaver. Those three had virtual interviews with the Saints already.

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator was also in the mix, but the Saints can not advance him in the process yet since the Bills are still alive in the playoffs. Darren Rizzi, who served as Saints interim head coach after Dennis Allen was fired mid-season, is also ostensibly in the running.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NFL