Saints Preparing to Fly Mike McCarthy in for Interview
Mike McCarthy jumped into the head coaching candidate pool late, but has secured a few high-profile interviews as one of the most coveted candidates available in this coaching cycle. The New Orleans Saints are next, with the team reportedly arranging logistics to get him in New Orleans for discussions with the team.
Nick Underhill was first to report the widely-expected development. He shared the, "goal is this week."
While there are plenty of younger coordinators looking to make the leap up to head coach who are making eyeballs pop during this year's carousel, most have no proven success leading a professional team on their own.
McCarthy, while flawed, has established himself as a successful NFL coach with plenty of staying power. He's won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and just finished up five years with the Cowboys, leaving after his contract expired and he couldn't come to terms with the team on a new one.
The Saints have also advanced three other names to their second round of interviews: Aaron Glenn, Mike Kafka and Anthony Weaver. Those three had virtual interviews with the Saints already.
Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator was also in the mix, but the Saints can not advance him in the process yet since the Bills are still alive in the playoffs. Darren Rizzi, who served as Saints interim head coach after Dennis Allen was fired mid-season, is also ostensibly in the running.