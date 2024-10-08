Saints QB Derek Carr Expected to Miss Multiple Games With Injury
The New Orleans Saints likely will be operating without quarterback Derek Carr for a while.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Carr is expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury. He likely will be sidelined for at least the Saints' next two games: A matchup Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Thursday Night Football clash against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.
Carr suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Saints' 26–13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. On a fourth-and-8 inside Chiefs' territory, Carr was hit hard while trying to complete a deep pass to receiver Mason Tipton.
Jake Haener, a fourth-round pick by New Orleans in 2023, stepped in as the Saints' quarterback in Carr's absence. But Garafolo also reported that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is a "strong candidate" to start under center in Week 6.
Rattler, a fifth-round pick by New Orleans in April, shined in the preseason for the Saints, throwing for 202 yards with two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in three appearances.
In five games this season, Carr threw for 989 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions on 90-of-128 passing, adding up to a 100.7 passer rating.
The Saints' tilt against the NFC South rival Buccaneers is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.