Saints Quarterbacks Prepared for Cold Lambeau 'MNF' Game in Interesting Way
Monday night's New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field is expected to have temperatures below 30 degrees with a chance of snow before the contest. Saints players aren't really used to this type of football weather.
So, Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko found a peculiar way to prepare the quarterbacks for the chilly temperatures: He took them all into the team's walk-in freezer to run some plays.
"This morning, Janocko took us in the cafeteria freezer, where it was like 10 degrees, and we're just going through the whole script in there, and so just doing that, that helped a lot," rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler said, via ESPN. "So hopefully it's not 10 degrees, but we'll be ready."
Janocko's idea wasn't totally original, though. He said it was inspired by the movie Cool Runnings, where the Olympic bobsledder prepares for cold conditions in an ice cream truck.
"I think there's something we said about just preparing for [the cold], so you're not shocked and it's not something surprising," Janocko said. "It's something that you deal with as far as you prepare for the opponent and prepare for the venue. So I just thought it was good to do something a little different. ... Guys thought it was hilarious. The cafeteria workers think I'm out of my mind."
We'll see how the Saints handle the cold temperatures on Monday night. Rattler is expected to start after Derek Carr suffered a hand injury and was ruled out.