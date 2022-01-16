Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Taysom Hill, Ian Book, Trevor Siemian, Jameis Winston, Aaron Rodgers
Team(s)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams

Top 5 NFL Teams in Super Wild Card Weekend

The top five teams playing in the 2022 NFL Wild Card round.

The NFL enters an exciting Super Wildcard weekend of 6 exhilarating games in 3 days. The Saints showed vigor finishing with a winning record in their most turbulent season in franchise history. The team started the year displaced because of Hurricane Ida, played with four starting quarterbacks, four kickers, fought through COVID 19 infections and NFL protocols. What is ironic is the Saints defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it was not enough to advance to the 2022 postseason.

Surprisingly, the last game of the season was one that finally saw the offense come to life. The defense played superior for the entire season, but the team saw an offense more coordinated than any game this season. The fortunate thing is the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 30-20. 

The unfortunate thing is the Saints still have unanswered questions at quarter…even after going through four. Jameis Winston will be a free agent next season. For now, Siemian, Hill, nor Book is the answer for the beloved franchise.

The Tampa Bay Bucs headline is the best of the Wild Card round. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Patriots try to prove they belong at the top.

USATSI_17444130

1. Tampa Bay Bucs

The Tampa Bay Bucs finished the season with a 13-4 record and are NFC South champions for the first time since 2007. Tom Brady had another great season and is in the running for MVP. 

However, the rest of the team is dealing with injuries that could end up costing them in the playoffs. Tampa Bay is looking to repeat as Super Bowl Champions but will first need to get through Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

USATSI_17477336 (1)

2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys sit at the second spot with a 12-4 record and capturing the NFC East title. Dallas might be the most talented team in the playoffs but will need to remain consistent if they want to make noise in the postseason. Their first opponent is the San Francisco 49ers.

USATSI_17474595

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled early in the season but rallied to a 12-5 record in the second half. Patrick Mahomes could continue his historic start to his career and lead Kansas City to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs are still one of the scariest teams to go up against, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the first shot at them.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)

4. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen tossed five touchdowns as the Bills kicked-out the New England Patriots from the AFC playoffs with a convincing 47-17 victory.   Buffalo is clearly another scary team for any AFC opponent.

USATSI_17480201

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams ended the season with a disappointing loss but still have an impressive 12-5 record and an NFC West title. When they are on their A-game, the Rams are the most explosive team in the NFL, with one of the best defenses backing them up. The Rams have a little rust they need to shake off to beat the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in the first round.

The Super Wild Card long weekend runs from Saturday to Monday Night Football, hosting six games in 3 days.

NFL TOP 5 POWER RANKINGS WILDCARD final 2021-22
