Saints 2022 Draft Preview: Defensive Tackle

New Orleans heads towards the NFL Draft with an underrated need at defensive tackle. This draft class has solid depth here, but could the Saints pull another draft day stunner?

The New Orleans Saints have owned one of the NFL's best run defenses over the last four seasons. All-Pro LB Demario Davis is among the league's best defensive players at any position and is spectacular against the run.

New Orleans also had a deep and talented defensive line that's stout against the run and disruptive pass rushers. While the defensive ends run five deep with starting talent, the interior position wasn't as productive in 2021.

In 2019 and 2020, the Saints had arguably the league's deepest crew of defensive tackles. Free agency, trades, and injuries robbed the unit of its depth in 2021. Their tackles were still effective against the run, but lacked disruption as pass rushers.

David Onyemata was the only listed defensive tackle to register a sack last season, recording two of the team’s 46 sacks. Outside of Onyemata, the Saints defensive tackles contributed just 9 of the team’s 113 QB hits and 8 of their 88 tackles for loss.

Ends Tanoh Kpassagnon, Marcus Davenport, and Peyton Turner were often used as interior rushers in obvious passing situations. While they were effective, the Saints could use more inside disruption on early downs.

New Orleans has glaring draft needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle. They may also pull the trigger on a quarterback in the first round for just the second time in franchise history.

The Saints have pulled several draft stunners in recent years. Could they pull another by filling an underrated defensive need in the first round?

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is knocked down by Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Round 1 Prospects

Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)

Jordan Davis (Georgia)

These two monsters were major reasons the Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980. At 6’6” and 341-Lbs., Davis wowed the NFL world with a tremendous athletic performance at the Scouting Combine. However, Wyatt is every bit the athlete and might turn out to be the better all-around pro.

Davis is a space-eater in the middle and an outstanding run defender. He doesn't have great change-of-direction and his height can work against him in leverage battles. His ability to power through double teams can collapse opposing pass pockets. He’ll also single-handedly shut down inside runs.

Wyatt is more of a slashing three-technique tackle. He has adequate strength at the point of attack, but is more effective at lateral movement and exploding through blocking gaps. He’ll need to improve his base as a run defender. However, he has elite disruptive abilities and a wide array of pass rush moves.

Day 2 Prospects

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (91) pressures Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills (15). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Jones (Connecticut)

Logan Hall (Houston)

Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)

DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M)

Otito Ogbonnia (UCLA)

Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

Matthew Butler (Tennessee)

Jones and Hall are two prospects that could sneak into the late first round. Mathis continues the tradition of dominant Crimson Tide defensive linemen. Jones is a powerful nose tackle that can clog up interior rushing lanes. Hall is a slashing pass rusher that needs to improve leverage against the run.

Leal was a first-round prospect early in the offseason that dropped because of poor testing. Ogbonnia is a raw project with elite strength and amazing initial burst. Butler is another player with tremendous explosion off the snap, but needs to play with better leverage.

Garrett is an undersized tackle with great quickness and upper body movement to shed blockers. A few of these prospects will be available late on Day 2 or will even slide into potential Day 3 steals.

Count me among the majority who believe that the Saints will, and should, select a wideout with their first-round choice. Both Georgia tackles are projected to be off the board by the time New Orleans picks at Number 18. If either are available, the Saints could pull another draft day shocker.

New Orleans doesn't need to nab Wyatt or Davis to get a difference maker up front in an underrated class of defensive tackles.

The Saints have been successful over the last five years because they've bullied people at the line of scrimmage. With five talented defensive ends already on the roster, the addition of a disruptive interior presence would upgrade the entire line.

Read More Saints News