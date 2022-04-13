Saints 2022 Draft Prospect: RB Brian Robinson

New Orleans has scheduled a pre-draft visit with Alabama RB Brian Robinson. Here's a look at what to expect from him as a prospect and where the former Crimson Tide star might be drafted.

According to Insider Jordan Schultz of the Pull Up Podcast, the New Orleans Saints will host Alabama RB Brian Robinson for a pre-draft visit next week. The Saints have already met with Robinson's Crimson Tide teammate, WR Jameson Williams, for a pre-draft visit. They've also visited with Alabama LB Christian Harris.

Brian Robinson is a fifth-year senior. He led the Crimson Tide with 1,343 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns last season. Prior to that he had 1,361 yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous four years. Robinson led the SEC in rushing touchdowns in 2021 while finishing second in yards from scrimmage and third in rushing yardage.

At 6’1” and 225-Lbs., Robinson runs like a battering ram and is built for a heavy workload. He had only one season as a featured back, but led the SEC in rushing attempts while averaging five yards per carry.

Robinson is a power runner between the tackles, but must hit the hole more decisively. He’s light on his feet for good change-of-direction, but takes punishment because of his upright running style.

Robinson has nice build up speed to pull away from defenders in the open field, but lacks an elite burst to get to open space. He’s most effective when taking on tacklers instead of trying to elude them.

As a pass catcher, Robinson wasn't asked to run a wide array of routes in college. He proved to be a capable receiver, catching 35 passes for 296 yards. Robinson was most effective on swing passes and check-down routes. He turns upfield quickly with the ball and is a load for defensive backs in the open field.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) breaks past Cincinnati linebacker Ty Van Fossen (13) during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal. Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brian Robinson is projected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. He lacks the elite traits of some of the other Alabama backs over the last decade, but can be a solid power addition to any attack.

The Saints offense revolves around the versatile talents of RB Alvin Kamara. However, Kamara could be facing a league suspension from an offseason arrest, and New Orleans could look to add some backfield relief for him anyway.

Eleven-year veteran Mark Ingram, an Alabama alumni and the Saints all-time rushing leader, is still a quality complement. Adding another back through the draft would limit Ingram's touches if Kamara is suspended and also allow the Saints to use Kamara more around the formation.

