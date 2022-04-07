Brandin Cooks could be on the move again, and several teams have reportedly made calls to the Texans for his services, which includes the Saints.

The Saints are one of several teams that have reportedly made calls to the Texans about wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to Jordan Schultz. Per his Thursday morning report, the Packers, Jets, Cowboys, and Eagles have also inquired about the former first-round pick.

Cooks was originally drafted by the Saints in 2014 as the 20th overall pick. He played his first three seasons with New Orleans before being traded to the Patriots in the offseason prior to 2017's draft for compensation that turned into Ryan Ramczyk at 32nd. The following April, Cooks was dealt to the Rams and later signed a five-year, $81 million extension with them. However, he'd be on the move just two years later to the Texans.

Cooks is just 28, and another change of scenery could bode well for him. Green Bay and Dallas seem like teams who really need a receiver like Cooks, and the fact that New Orleans is linked to him is interesting in itself. He posted career highs with the Saints in touchdowns and a long catch of 98 yards.

After a draft pick trade with the Eagles, the Saints hold No. 16 and 19 on Day 1, and are expected to get at least one of the top-tier receivers that should be available. We recently had some thoughts on how the team could still come away with some upgraded pass-catching options, and Cooks was a potential trade target.

Read More Saints News