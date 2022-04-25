Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Linebacker

Instead of re-signing free-agent LB Kwon Alexander, New Orleans could spend a Day 2 draft choice on one of these talented linebackers.

The New Orleans Saints had their best crew of linebackers since the early 2000s and perhaps even since the glory days of the dominant Dome Patrol.

Demario Davis led the team in tackles for a fourth straight year and had another All-Pro campaign. Second-round pick Pete Werner flashed glimpses of a bright future. Kwon Alexander flew all over the field and had perhaps his best season.

Linebacker wouldn't appear to be a need on the surface. However, Davis is 33 and entering his 11th season. Alexander is an unsigned free agent visiting other teams. Kaden Elliss is a solid backup, but there's quite a drop-off from the top three to him.

If the Saints cannot re-sign Alexander, don't be surprised to see them bolster the position with a draft choice. Last week, we previewed a trio of talented Georgia linebackers who will go early in the draft.

Here are some of the other top-rated linebackers available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

DEVIN LLOYD, LB

6’3” 237-Lbs.

Utah

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackles Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges (86). Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Lloyd first broke into prominence as a sophomore in 2019 with 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and an interception. He continued his ascension by winning the Butkus Award for the last two years. His 22 tackles for loss (second in the FBS), 7 sacks, 4 interceptions, six passes broken up, and 111 tackles earned him 1st Team All-American and PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

An incredibly disruptive defender who fills up the stat sheet, Lloyd had 43 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, and broke up 8 throws over his last three seasons. His play recognition can be a little delayed. Combined with a heavy-footed change of direction can put him a step behind in pursuit or in coverage.

Lloyd has a prototype build for the position and is athletic enough for any of the linebacker spots. He relentlessly pursues the ball and has the burst to beat a runner to the edge. Lloyd also has the strength to stand up a blocker in the lane.

A disruptive blitzer, Lloyd has an underrated array of pass rush moves and an impressive burst into the backfield. He has the athleticism to match up with backs and tight ends in coverage and has a decisive drop into zones.

If there's a linebacker who most resembles Demario Davis in this draft class, it’s Devin Lloyd. His play diagnosis needs improvement, but he has the potential to be an immediate starter in the middle or strong side.

Lloyd or Georgia's Nakobe Dean will be the first linebacker chosen and may not even be there for the Saints at Number 16.

BRIAN ASAMOAH, LB

6-feet 226-Lbs.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) causes Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) to fumble. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY

After contributing as a redshirt freshman, Asamoah led the Sooners in tackles as a sophomore and added 2 sacks, 5.5 stops for loss, and intercepting a pass while breaking up 4 others. He was 2nd Team All-Big 12 in 2021 with 80 tackles, including 4 for loss and a sack, and 2 forced fumbles.

Asamoah is arguably the best open field athlete in this linebacker class. Built more like a big safety than traditional linebacker, he can be overwhelmed when taking on linemen head-on. Can be too aggressive and undisciplined in coverage or pursuit, leaving him vulnerable to misdirection.

An explosive athlete, Asamoah also has excellent play diagnosis. He needed to process things quickly in the fast-paced Big 12, but was almost always around the ball. His ability to recognize gaps and explode to the football often left blockers grasping at air.

Asamoah is a natural in coverage. He has a smooth change of direction and the speed to run with backs, tight ends, and even wideouts down the field. Asamoah thrives in open space and is a reliable one-on-one tackler.

Asamoah's draft projection is anywhere from early Day 3 to midway through Day 2. He’ll have some trouble in the trenches early on, but will be an immediate contributor on the weak side and passing situations.

TROY ANDERSEN, LB

6’3” 243-Lbs.

Montana State

Montana State LB Troy Andersen. Credit: montanasports.com

Andersen started his collegiate career as a running back, earning Freshman All-American honors for the Bobcats. He switched to quarterback as a sophomore and earned All-Big Sky Conference with 21 rushing touchdowns and over 1,400 yards passing.

In 2019, Andersen moved to linebacker and was again 1st Team All-Conference while recording 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. A full-time linebacker last year, Andersen was second in the FCS with 147 tackles, including 14 for loss, while adding 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and breaking up 7 passes.

Obviously inexperienced on the defensive side, Andersen could be vulnerable against complex offensive schemes early in his career. That inexperience can lead to slow processing or put him out of position to make plays. He also faces a stiff jump in competition from the Big Sky Conference to the NFL.

Andersen’s rare versatility is bolstered by 4.4 speed on a bulked-up frame. He’ll need to hone his instincts, but has a high football IQ and natural playmaking skills. He’s been mentioned as a potential Day 2 pick and should be a special teams star as he gains linebacking experience.

CHAD MUMA, LB

6’3” 239-Lbs.

Wyoming

Ball State wide receiver Justin Hall (11) is tackled by Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma (48). Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

After solid sophomore and junior seasons, Muma electrified his draft stock in 2021. His 142 tackles were second in the FBS. Eight of those stops were for negative yardage, as he also contributed 1.5 sacks, intercepted 3 passes, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Muma was a solid producer seemingly always in the middle of the action. He has a poor change-of-direction and can be vulnerable in the open field. He’ll also have to improve at slipping blocks near the line of scrimmage.

Muma reads offenses well and puts himself in position to make plays. He plays with good awareness in zone coverage and has an excellent break to the throw. His straight line speed serves him well in pursuit, but he also cuts off the angles to ball carriers well.

Likely a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, Muma should be a solid contributor in basic schemes and on special teams. His read-and-react skills will allow him to make plays, but he may struggle in open space athletically.

CHRISTIAN HARRIS, LB

6’1” 226-Lbs.

Alabama

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) pressures Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal. Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

A native of Baton Rouge, Harris was a major contributor for all three of his seasons with the Crimson Tide. Over those three campaigns, Harris gathered 26 tackles for loss, recorded 10 sacks, had one interception, and broke up six passes.

Harris is a tremendous athlete who plays physical on every snap. His vision and instincts have been questioned and he can get caught out of position or fooled by misdirection. He’s athletic enough for coverage duties, but often looks lost and vulnerable. His aggression can also be a liability when he tries to take on blockers head-on rather than slip by them.

Lightning off the snap, Harris can be on the ball carrier in an instant and has elite pursuit ability. He also shows natural ability as a pass rusher when asked to blitz. His agility and burst gives him tremendous big-play potential and should allow him to grow in a coverage role.

Harris could be another in a long line of Crimson Tide linebackers who make an NFL impact. He’s an athletic defender in coverage who plays with good awareness despite inexperience at the position. He could be selected as high as the second round and should be an immediate asset on the weak side.

Other Linebackers to Watch:

Brandon Smith (Penn State)

Terrel Bernard (Baylor)

Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati)

Jeremiah Moon (Florida)

D'Marco Jackson (Appalachian State)

