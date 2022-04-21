A closer look at how the Saints got all of their picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

We're officially a week away from the NFL Draft happening, and things are only going to heat up as we get closer to next Thursday. We'll finally get some long-awaited answers to some lingering questions we've had for the Saints.

Originally, the Saints held the 18th overall pick from their regular season finish. They started with five total picks, which didn't include projected compensatory selections. A lot has changed since then, so here's where New Orleans sits currently heading into the draft festivities in Las Vegas.

2022 Saints Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 16 (from Colts via Eagles)

Round 1: No. 19 (from Eagles)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 120

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles)

Draft Pick Trades

Saints traded with the Eagles to acquire the 16th and 19th pick. New Orleans sent their 18th pick along with a 3rd (No. 101) and 7th Round pick (No. 237) for this year, a 2023 1st Round pick, and a 2024 2nd Round pick. The Saints also got back a 6th Round pick (No. 194) Saints traded with the Texans to acquire Bradley Roby for their original 3rd Round pick (No. 80) and a conditional 2023 6th Round pick.

COMPENSATORY PICKS: New Orleans was awarded two comp picks (No. 98 and 101) from free agents Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins, while the other involved losing Terry Fontenot to the Falcons front office.

OTHER DRAFT IMPLICATIONS: The team was stripped of its original Round 6 pick due to a COVID-19 guideline violation.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not the Saints keep all seven of their selections. Their tendency is to be aggressive and trade up, but that was also when Sean Payton was running things. This approach with Dennis Allen will be something to keep an eye on, as the new era kicks off in a big way with Mickey Loomis and Jeff Ireland also at the helm.

