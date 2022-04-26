Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Mid-Round Wideouts

Several star NFL wideouts weren't drafted until the third round or later. Here’s a list of lower projected receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft that could add their names to that list.

Many experts predict that the New Orleans Saints will take a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks in this week's NFL Draft. However, three of the greatest wide receivers in New Orleans Saints history were late-round draft picks.

Marques Colston (2006) and Eric Martin (1985) rose from the obscurity of seventh-round selections to be dominant offensive contributors. Joe Horn was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 1996 who went on to have five seasons of at least 900 yards in New Orleans. Even All-Pro WR Michael Thomas was a second-round choice by the Saints in 2016.

Current NFL star wideouts Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Lockett, and Terry McLaurin were drafted in the third round or later. While wideout is a pressing need for the Saints, history tells us that quality players can still be found in later rounds.

Last week, we previewed a few of the probable Day 2 wideouts that will be available in this year’s draft.

Today, let's have a look at a few talented receivers who could slip into the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

JOHN METCHIE, WR

5'11" 187-Lbs.

Alabama

Alabama receiver John Metchie III (8) catches a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Overshadowed in a crowded Crimson Tide receiving room that included DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle in 2020 and Jameson Williams last year, Metchie was still a prominent contributor. He was second on the team with 55 receptions for 916 yards in 2020 and had 1,142 yards on a team-high 96 receptions last year.

An ACL ended Metchie's season in December is one reason for concern. He could be recovered by regular season opener. He’s not nearly as explosive as previous Bama receivers Williams, Smith, Waddle, Jerry Jeudy, or Henry Ruggs.

Metchie doesn't have a physical build and could get out-muscled by defensive backs on contested throws. He also struggled with drops throughout his collegiate career.

Metchie is a precise route runner with experience in a pro-style offense. He disguises patterns well and has excellent tracking ability on downfield throws. After the catch, he’s an electric open field runner.

Despite the ACL injury, Metchie is a Day 2 talent who might slip because of a deep class of incoming receivers. His best fit will be out of the slot, but has the route running ability to also be effective from the outside.

DAVID BELL, WR

6’1” 212-Lbs.

Purdue

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) reaches out for a pass against Nebraska. © Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

An impact player from his first season with the Boilermakers, Bell was a Freshman All-American with 86 catches for 1,035 yards and 7 scores in 2019. In a 2020 season shortened to six games by Covid, Bell still hauled in 53 passes for 625 yards and 8 touchdowns. His 93 receptions for 1,286 yards in 2021 earned him All-American and Big 10 Receiver of the Year accolades.

A smooth route runner, Bell was a possible second-round selection heading into the offseason. He tested extremely poorly at the Scouting Combine, dropping his projection significantly. His poor change-of-direction and speed could cause separation problems at the NFL level.

Bell has the ability to disguise his release and runs a detailed route tree. He’s physical in high traffic areas and has great concentration while absorbing contact to pull in the catch. Bell has good balance and body control on off-target throws and has a sharp release on his breaks.

Bell showed the type of consistent production in college that could make NFL teams pay for overlooking him. He can play either inside or outside and be a high volume target in spite of his lack of breakaway speed.

ROMEO DOUBS, WR

6’2” 201-Lbs.

Nevada

Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) makes a catch as Colorado State defensive back Marshaun Cameron (26) defends. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A four-year contributor and two-time All-Mountain West selection, Doubs was QB Carson Stongs’s favorite receiver for the Wolf Pack. He finished with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, including 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

A prototype combination of size and speed, Doubs is a big-play threat who might struggle to get separation in the NFL. He ran a basic route tree in college and doesn't have a quick-twitch change of direction. Despite his frame, a physical press can throw him off his route.

Doubs has instant acceleration off the snap to put corners on their heels quickly. He’s tough and competitive over the middle and has strong hands to secure receptions in traffic.

Doubs has masterful body control and footwork along the sideline. He's an excellent target in the red zone, pulling in 26 career touchdowns.

Doubs should be a deep threat at the next level and could be an early Day 3 selection because of that potential. He’ll need to show he can get separation at the intermediate level, but also has special teams value as a punt returner and gunner.

KHALIL SHAKIR, WR

6-feet 196-Lbs.

Boise State

Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs the ball against the New Mexico Lobos. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to his career, Shakir caught 192 passes for 2,708 yards and 22 touchdowns over his last three seasons. He was a back-to-back All-Mountain West selection that culminated with 77 catches for 1,117 yards in 2021.

While a versatile performer, Shakir doesn't show the on-field explosiveness as his Combine performance might suggest. He needs to work through traffic better and can get lost in congested zones.

Shakir doesn't have a quick burst off the line and tends to telegraph his routes. He has shorter arms and doesn’t give his quarterback a big catch radius.

A consistent producer, Shakir shows good recognition of coverages and has a sharp break at the top of his routes. Outstanding body control and concentration allow him to make circus catches. Never takes a play off and uses his body well to shield defenders. He can be electric in the open field after short receptions.

Shakir is likely an early Day 3 pick. His upside as an elite receiver might be limited, but shows the traits to be a consistent contributor in an offense.

TYQUAN THORNTON, WR

6’2” 181-Lbs.

Baylor

Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) catches a pass as Brigham Young defensive back D'Angelo Mandell (5). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

An elite high school sprinter, Thornton was a lethal big-play threat for Baylor's offense. He put together his most consistent season in 2021, catching 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 scores. Ran a 4.28 40 at the Scouting Combine, fastest among all wideouts and second only to Baylor teammate, CB Kalon Barnes.

Thornton's pure speed will scare many defensive backs. Physical press coverage will give the lanky Thornton big problems. He doesn't have a sharp break in his routes, allowing defenders to sit on him from a comfortable cushion. His lean frame will get him banged around over the middle and in tight quarters.

Thornton's world class speed and long stride eat up a defender's cushion in an instant. Once he sharpens his routes, he’ll be able to run off corners to create plenty of space underneath. His quick feet and fluid change-of-direction create potential for growth as an intermediate route runner.

Thornton will probably be a mid-Day 3 selection. His length and measurements make him an exciting developmental project, but will likely be just a deep target early in his career.

DANNY GRAY, WR

6-feet 186-Lbs.

SMU

Southern Methodist receiver Danny Gray (5) breaks past Tulane Green Wave linebacker Dorian Williams (2). Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Gray is a gifted sprinter and junior college transfer that was a two-year contributor for the Mustangs. He capped off his career with a 1st Team All-American Conference selection, catching 49 passes for 803 yards and 9 scores.

Still extremely inexperienced, Gray needs improved strength, concentration, and play speed to battle NFL corners. He tends to drift into his breaks, allowing defenders to get a jump on throws. Needs to use his speed and natural athleticism better on the field to get separation.

Gray has impressive fluidity, making him a weapon on all three levels. He’s deadly as a runner after a short reception and shows potential growth as a route runner. He has an extra gear when the ball is in the air to get separation and slips the press well off the line.

Gray's physical potential trumps his inexperience as a receiver. He’ll be taken off the board midway through Day 3 and has a shot because of his home run ability.

Other Wideouts to Watch:

Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky)

Velus Jones (Tennessee)

Kyle Phillips (UCLA)

Calvin Austin (Memphis)

