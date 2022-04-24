Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Running Back

New Orleans probably won't spend one of their first round selections on a running back. With Alvin Kamara facing a possible suspension, however, the Saints will likely bolster the position with one of these incoming rookie backs.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara is a generational talent and one of the NFL's best offensive players at any position. Kamara tortures defenses. Not just with his rushing ability, but also his elite receiving skills. He’s a dangerous weapon from anywhere along the offensive formation.

A Pro Bowler in all five of his NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Kamara has scored 68 career touchdowns. He’s averaged 848 yards rushing and 75 receptions for 653 yards per year. In the four games he missed with a knee injury last season, the Saints averaged just 67 yards rushing from their backs.

Kamara was arrested on assault charges from a February incident in Las Vegas. Court proceedings have been delayed, but it’s possible that he could be facing a league suspension up to 8 games.

Thirty-two-year-old RB Mark Ingram showed that he can still be an effective player. After 11 NFL seasons, he can no longer be a featured back over an extended period if Kamara gets a lengthy suspension.

New Orleans faced depth questions at running back even with Kamara. Now they may use a high draft choice to address the position. Here are some of the highest rated backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

BREECE HALL, RB

5'11” 217-Lbs.

Iowa State

Iowa State running back Breece Hall runs the ball for a touchdown against TCU. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

An instant star with the Cyclones, Hall was a 2nd Team All-Big 12 selection as a freshman in 2019 with 897 rushing yards and 9 scores. He followed that up by leading the FBS with 1,572 yards in 2020, scoring 21 touchdowns and getting named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He’d take that award for the second straight year in 2021, rushing for 1,472 yards and 20 scores.

A cousin of former 49ers star RB Roger Craig, Hall was a productive runner with a high workload throughout his collegiate career. He’s not a shifty runner and has trouble eluding tacklers in the backfield. His burst to the edge is just average, making him a better inside runner.

Hall hits the line quickly and has great vision of running lanes. He runs with a low center of gravity and dishes out punishment as he absorbs contact. Once at the second level, he sets up tacklers to miss with subtle movements and has lethal build up speed for long gains.

Not asked to do much as a receiver in college, Hall shows natural receiving skills. He turns into a runner quickly after making the catch and has reliable hands as a third-down option. He runs with high effort on short yardage and is rarely brought down by first contact.

Likely to be the first back off the board, Hall may even sneak into the last part of the first round. He has all the skills of a featured back and the strength to handle a high workload.

KENNETH WALKER, RB

5’9” 211-Lbs.

Michigan State

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan's R.J. Moten during a touchdown run. Nick King/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Walker began his career at Wake Forest, rushing for 1,158 yards and 17 scores in just 20 games over two years. In just one season at Michigan State after transferring, he was second in the NCAA with 1,636 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns and being named 1st Team All-American.

Walker also won the 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award as the nation's top back.

A home run threat, Walker is a compact back capable of a high volume of carries. He’s not a great receiver and needs work as a pass blocker, limiting his effectiveness on third downs. Relying more on reaction than instincts, Walker was prone to erratic rushing production.

Walker is an electric runner, but needs to hit the line more decisively. Once he does, he runs with low pad level and fights through tacklers. He has a lethal burst in the open and has the speed to beat defenders to the edge when bouncing outside.

Walker has quick feet and a lightning change of direction to open rushing lanes. He’s a powerful finisher who picks up a lot of yards after contact. He’ll be a late first round or early second day pick who should have an immediate impact as a rookie.

DAMEON PIERCE, RB

5'10" 218-Lbs.

Florida

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) breaks free for a first down against Georgia. Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

A consistent contributor for all four collegiate seasons, Pierce was grotesquely underused by the Gators coaching staff. His 16 touchdowns in 2021 were third in the SEC, but he averaged just 451 yards rushing on only 82 attempts per year.

Pierce is a versatile back who can fit any scheme. He’s never seen a high usage, so he’ll have to prove he can hold up as a featured back. His outside speed is just average, so he’ll have to hit inside lanes decisively to be effective.

Pierce is an angry runner a little reminiscent of Mark Ingram in his prime. He runs with impressive power between the tackles, but has an underrated burst into open space. Pierce processes blocks quickly and has great balance.

A quality off-tackle runner, Pierce possesses the strength to be effective in short yardage. He’ll need to improve his pass blocking and receiving, but provides the rushing abilities to allow Kamara to move around the formation.

The fact that he’s mostly an unknown commodity might drop Pierce to a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. Once he’s on a roster, he could end up being one of the steals of this year’s draft.

JAMES COOK, RB

5'11" 199-Lbs.

Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP national semifinal. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY

Younger brother of Vikings Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, James was part of a multifaceted running game for the Bulldogs. He capped off his career with a career-high 728 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns for the 2022 National Champions.

Cook is an explosive back who exhibited selflessness at Georgia. He lacks the power of his older brother and won't contribute much as an inside runner or in short yardage. His lean build could add muscle, but it might take away from his athleticism.

Cook has the gamebreaking skills to add another element to an offense. His instinctive abilities as a runner allows him to process blocking quickly, and he has the burst to get to open space in a flash.

Cook's receiving ability makes him a mismatch against linebackers. He has the route running skills to line up outside and be a versatile offensive weapon. His dynamic cutting ability and patience to read blocks makes him a lethal threat along the edge.

He may be the more one-dimensional of Georgia's two-back tandem, but Cook will carve out a role in an NFL offense. His explosiveness will probably make him a Day 2 pick.

ZAMIR WHITE, RB

6’0” 214-Lbs.

Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The constant in the Bulldogs two-headed backfield tandem, White was Georgia's leading rusher the last two seasons. He had 22 touchdowns over those two campaigns and topped off his college career with 856 yards on the ground.

A prototype power back, White has the NFL physique and a running style that will make him a fan favorite. He isn't a fluid athlete and doesn't have much elusiveness. Two ACL injuries before his freshman year raises a medical red flag. Offers little as a receiver, catching just 17 passes for 132 yards over a three-year span.

White relishes the role of a physical back. He’s a hard-charging runner that hits the line with force, although he has an upright style. He has the strength to roll though first contact, but also has the quick feet to slide past tacklers in the hole.

White has the vision to read blocks well. Once on open space he has 4.4 speed to take it the distance. He’ll take hits with his upright style, but fights non-stop for extra yardage.

Georgia has traditionally produced quality NFL backs. James Cook and Zamir White look like the next two in a long line. Neither appear like a featured back, but both exhibit traits that will make them a valuable part of a quality 1-2 backfield punch.

PIERRE STRONG, RB

5'11" 207-Lbs.

South Dakota State

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong, Jr. slips out of the grasp of North Dakota State's James Kaczor. Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Strong was a dominant FCS offensive threat all four of his years with the Jackrabbits. He topped 1,000 yards rushing in 2018 and 2019 and 707 yards in a Covid-shortened spring season of 2020. Strong finished his collegiate career with over 1,600 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns last season.

Strong's biggest concern is how he’ll perform in the jump from FCS to NFL level. He doesn't have instant elusiveness when a defense penetrates the backfield. He’ll have to prove that he can be an efficient third-down option, both as a receiver and in blitz pickup.

A north-south power runner, Strong also has a sprinter’s burst into open space. He has excellent vision and the strength to break tackles at 5’11" and 207-Lbs. There wasn't much asked of Strong as a receiver, but he flashed good natural ability.

String shows good ability to read blocks as a runner. He has an instinctive feel for blocks and the agility to avoid tacklers. Onlookers at the NFL Scouting Combine witnessed a show from Strong as he posted a 4.37 40 along with explosive numbers in the cone drill and both jumps.

Pierre Strong shows all the signs of being a draft steal. An NFL GM could be viewed as a genius if he selected him in Day 2. Strong is expected to go early on Day 3, but he has the skills to displace a seasoned veteran from a roster spot.

BRIAN ROBINSON, RB

6’2” 225-Lbs.

Alabama

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs with the ball as Florida safety Trey Dean III (0) defends. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Another in a long line of productive Crimson Tide backs. It took time for Robinson to get his shot on a talented depth chart. Once it was his turn in 2021, he responded with 1,343 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns, 35 receptions, and a 1st Team ALL-SEC selection.

Robinson runs like a battering ram and is built for a heavy workload. He had only one season as a featured back, but led the SEC in rushing attempts while averaging five yards per carry. He lacks the elite traits of some of the other Alabama backs over the last decade, but can be a solid power addition to any attack.

Robinson is a power runner between the tackles, but must hit the hole more decisively. He’s light on his feet for good change-of-direction, but takes punishment because of his upright running style.

Robinson has nice build up speed to pull away from defenders in the open field, but lacks an elite burst to get to open space. He’s most effective when taking on tacklers instead of trying to elude them.

As a pass catcher, Robinson wasn’t asked to run a wide array of routes in college. He proved to be a capable receiver, catching 35 passes for 296 yards. Robinson was most effective on swing passes and check-down routes. He turns upfield quickly with the ball and is a load for defensive backs in the open field.

Other backs to watch:

Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M)

Rachaad White (Arizona State)

Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)

Tyler Allgeier (BYU)

