Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Tight End

There are no first-round grades on any of the tight ends in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, several productive receiving options should be available on Day 2 and Day 3 to boost the abysmal production New Orleans had at the position in 2021.

Less than a decade ago, the New Orleans Saints had one of the most productive receiving tight ends in NFL history. From 2011 to 2014, Jimmy Graham had 355 receptions for 4,396 yards and 46 touchdowns. After four consecutive years with at least 85 receptions and two 1,000-yard campaigns, Graham was traded to Seattle in 2014.

The Saints have never been able to come close to replacing Graham's production. They had some success with Ben Watson in 2015 and Jared Cook in 2019, but have never developed a consistent threat at the position.

In 2021, the Saints tight ends were possibly the worst position group in the entire league. Nineteen NFL tight ends had better production than the New Orleans combined trio of Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, and Nick Vannett.

There aren't any tight ends in the 2022 draft class with a first-round grade. However, there are several receiving threats at the position who will be available with a Day 2 or early Day 3 selection.

TREY MCBRIDE, TE

6’4” 246-Lbs.

Colorado State

McBride was a part-time starter as a freshman, then earned All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore in 2019 and led the Rams in receiving in 2020. Last year, he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards to earn 1st Team All-American honors and the John Mackey Award.

McBride has the ball skills and prototype size to be a two-way tight end. He needs to improve his footwork, positioning, and strength as an in-line blocker. He’ll also have to improve his physicality as a receiver to make up for what he lacks in foot speed and catch radius.

A productive receiving threat off the line and out wide, McBride can be a mismatch for opposing defenses. He runs precise routes and gets separation with sharp cuts at the top of his pattern. His strong hands and ability to use his body as a shield make him a reliable target in traffic.

As a blocker, McBride is a capable pass blocker when asked to stay in on protection. He’s a willing run blocker and has the capability to double team along the edge. He operates well in traffic as a receiver, but didn't have great red-zone production in college.

McBride will probably be the first tight end selected, perhaps as early as the first portion of Day 2. His athleticism doesn't jump off the chart, but his receiving skills and blocking contributions could make him a starter early in his career.

GREG DULCICH, TE

6’4” 243-Lbs.

UCLA

Dulcich started his career as a freshman walk-on for the Bruins. He ended it as a 1st Team All-PAC 12 selection in 2021 after pulling in 42 receptions for 725 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns and averaged an impressive 18.3 yards per reception over his final two seasons with the Bruins.

A prototype build for the position at 6’4” and 250-Lbs., Dulcich is a willing blocker but will need tons of improvement. He added nearly 40 pounds upon his conversion to tight end, but will need to improve his upper body strength. He’ll also need good coaching to refine his blocking technique.

As a receiver, Dulcich has an extremely high ceiling. He runs routes like a wideout and disguises his release at the top of his breaks. Dulcich tracks the ball well in mid-air and has the speed to be a downfield threat. He has a long stride to pull away from linebackers and the size to give safeties trouble.

Dulcich snatches the ball out of the air decisively with reliable hands and secures it to his body quickly. After the catch, he has the athleticism and demeanor to fight for extra yardage. He’ll need to improve his release off the line, but has the traits of a big receiver in the slot.

Dulcich will almost certainly be a Day 2 selection and has the upside to go in the second round. With improved blocking, he could quickly grab on to a starting role.

ISAIAH LIKELY, TE

6’4” 245-Lbs.

COASTAL CAROLINA

Likely had a combined 62 catches for 1,032 yards in 2019 and 2020. He’d end his collegiate career with 1st Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2021. Likely led all FBS tight ends with 12 touchdown receptions last season, catching 59 passes for 912 yards.

Likely has an athletic frame at 6’4 and 240-Lbs., but will need to add bulk and upper body strength to be an effective in-line blocker. His immediate value will be as a motion tight end and slot target.

A big-play threat throughout college, Likely had five touchdowns of over 50 yards. His open field speed makes him a mismatch for most linebackers. He has the size to present problems for slot corners in open space.

Likely will need to improve his route precision over the middle, but he has excellent acceleration out of his breaks to get separation. He has terrific leaping ability to give him an advantage on 50/50 balls.

A late riser up the draft boards, Likely could even sneak into the top half of the second round. He has a natural feel in the red zone and a high football IQ to develop in an offensive system quickly.

CHARLIE KOLAR, TE

6’6” 252-Lbs.

Iowa State

After redshirting his first year and seeing limited playing time in 2018, Kolar was 1st Team All-Big 12 in each of the last three seasons. He averaged 52 receptions for 681 yards and scored 20 touchdowns over those three years and was a John Mackey Award finalist in 2020 and 2021.

Kolar's combination of size and receiving ability fit the mold of today's tight ends. He has the frame and strength to be an effective blocker, but must show more willingness and physicality. His route tree must also expand. He doesn't have the pure speed to beat defenders consistently with only a few route options.

As a receiver, Kolar shows great leverage and angles in his patterns. He expertly shields defenders from the throw and pulls in receptions through contact. His ability to navigate through traffic and work his way back to his quarterback could make him a security blanket in big situations.

Kolar has reliable hands and has underrated speed to get downfield. After the catch, he has good running ability to pick up extra yardage. His outstanding work ethic should allow him to pick up an NFL offense quickly.

Kolar will come off the board anywhere from midway through Day 2 to early on Day 3. He overcomes a lack of athletic measurables with his production as a receiver and frame to develop as a blocker.

JELANI WOODS, TE

6’7” 259-Lbs.

Virginia

A top-25 quarterback in high school that was moved to FB/TE by Oklahoma State, Woods was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2019. He transferred to Virginia in 2021 after just 31 receptions for 361 yards and 4 scores in three seasons at Oklahoma State.

Woods exploded with Virginia. He caught 44 passes for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Cavaliers in 2021, earning 1st Team All-ACC honors. His hands are inconsistent and he’s still extremely inexperienced as a receiver. Must also continue to fill out his impressive frame and refine technique as a blocker.

Woods looks lumbering in his routes, but has a long stride and the physicality to bully defensive backs. His build up speed and leaping ability also create a mismatch against most linebackers. Woods can get downfield quickly and uses his height and frame effectively over the middle and near the goal line.

An imposing physical presence, Woods has the football IQ to develop quickly as a route runner. His inexperience and one-year production could drop him to a Day 3 selection. However, he has tremendous upside to be an every down player at the position.

CADE OTTON, TE

6’5” 247-Lbs.

Washington

After a redshirt year, Otton was a four-year starter for a Huskies program that has a tradition for churning out NFL tight ends. He was named 1st Team All-PAC 12 in 2020, but regressed statistically last season. Over four years at Washington, Otton had 91 receptions for 1,026 yards and 9 scores.

Possibly the best route runner of any incoming tight end, Otton has the ability to threaten defenses at every level. He shows sound technique as a blocker, but must add bulk to be effective as an in-line tight end. Opposing defenders were regularly able to out-muscle him along the edge. It can also be a detriment against physical linebackers coming off the line in pass patterns.

Otton has a smooth release off the line of scrimmage into his route and the athleticism to be effective from the slot. He’s a natural route runner with impressive change of speeds to keep defenders on their heels. Otton dips his hips to disguises his breaks and shows good acceleration at the top of his routes.

Otton has excellent hands and has good body control to adjust to off-target throws. After the catch, he’s a smooth runner in the open field with good change-of-direction. He’s a sound technician as a blocker with the frame to add upper body bulk.

Low collegiate production may push Otton into Day 3. However, his receiving skills and blocking technique gives him a high ceiling and makes him a potential draft steal.

Other tight ends to watch:

Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State)

Derrick Deese Jr. (San Jose State)

Chigoziem Okonkwo (Maryland)

Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M)

