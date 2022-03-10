Saints Could Address Their Most Glaring Team Need in Free Agency

Wide receiver or tight end? New Orleans may use free agency to fill a gaping hole on offense.

The New Orleans Saints traded four Day 3 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Dayton TE Adam Trautman with a third-round pick. Trautman sat behind veterans Jared Cook and Josh Hill as a rookie. He showed enough potential and athleticism for the Saints to move on their plan to insert him as the starter in 2021.

New Orleans moved on from the maddeningly inconsistent effort and production of Cook, while reliable blocker Hill signed with Detroit.

Trautman was expected to be the dual-purpose starter. Veteran blocking TE Nick Vannett was signed to add experience. Second-year WR Juwan Johnson was converted to tight end to take advantage of his receiving ability.

The results were disastrous.

New Orleans ranked 28th in total offense last season. It was by far their worst offensive production in the 16-year tenure of head coach Sean Payton. Their abysmal passing attack ranked dead last in the NFL.

A battered offensive line, quarterback inconsistencies, and wide receiver struggles were all to blame for the lack of offensive output. However, the team's tight end position was one of the worst units in the league.

Trautman, Vannett, and Johnson combined for 49 receptions and 555 yards. Nineteen tight ends had equal or better productivity by themselves.

Wide receiver will almost certainly be addressed by the Saints this offseason, who must also decide on a starting quarterback. Tight end is also in need of a huge upgrade.

A rookie tight end is rarely productive in their first season and there aren't any players worthy of a first-round grade in this year's class.

New Orleans could add a playmaker at this position in free agency. Stars like Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, and David Njoku have been franchise tagged by their respective teams. However, several potential playmakers will still be available.

Saints 2022 Free Agency Preview

Tight End

O.J. Howard (27 - Buccaneers)

Hayden Hurst (28 - Falcons)

Robert Tonyan (27 - Packers)

C.J. Uzomah (28 - Bengals)

Zach Ertz (31 - Cardinals)

Kyle Rudolph (32 - Giants)

Gerald Everett (27 - Seahawks)

Evan Engram (27 - Giants)

Maxx Williams (27 - Cardinals)

Ricky Seals-Jones (26 - Washington)

*Age and previous team in parentheses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) gets past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton (49). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round choice in 2017, Howard had a promising start to his NFL career. Over the last three years, he's been an afterthought in a loaded Tampa Bay offense. An imposing matchup at 6’6” and 251-Lbs., Howard is a wonderful athlete who can make plays down the field.

Hurst, a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was a viable threat in Atlanta's offense during the 2020 season. He took a backseat to Falcons star rookie Kyle Pitts last year, but is still a reliable target with good athleticism.

Tonyan became a star in the Green Bay offense over the last two years after entering the league as an undrafted player in 2018. More of an oversized wideout, Tonyan has improved his blocking and has developed into an unstoppable red-zone threat.

In a Cincinnati offense full of weapons, C.J. Uzomah still managed to stand out in 2021. He had a career-high 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns last season and added 15 catches for another 146 yards and a score during the Bengals playoff run.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz is among several highly productive veteran free-agent tight ends that include Rob Gronkowski, Kyle Rudolph, Eric Ebron, and Cook. Ertz proved that he can still be a valuable weapon by catching 56 passes for 574 yards in just 11 games after a trade yo Arizona last year.

Long-time Saints tormentor Rudolph had the worst year of his 11-year career last season with the Giants. Hampered by injuries and bogged down in a lethargic offense, Rudolph may agree to a short-term deal to prove he can still play at a high level.

Evan Engram is one of six former first-round draft choice tight ends who will be available as free agents. Like Rudolph, Engram was trapped in a putrid Giants offense. Another bulked-up wideout, Engram had the best year of his career as a rookie in 2017, when he pulled in 64 receptions for 722 yards and six scores.

Maxx Williams has been an excellent blocker and underrated receiver throughout his seven-year career. However, he's struggled with injuries, missing 19 games over the last two seasons.

After sharing snaps over his first four years with the Rams, Gerald Everett finally had a full-time opportunity in 2021 with Seattle. He responded with 48 receptions for 478 yards and 4 touchdowns, all career bests.

Ricky Seals-Jones doesn't have the flashy resume of the other available tight ends, but has underrated abilities that could make him a big impact.

Williams, Everett, and Seals-Jones would all be inexpensive options, but better receiving targets than what the Saints currently have at the position.

Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a pass for the winning touchdown over Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during overtime of an NFC Wild Card game. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY

One of those glaring needs is more production at tight end. I expect New Orleans to be more aggressive at the tight end position, then wait to address wide receiver in the draft. A top-tier tight end, like some names on this list, will still cost about as much as a mid-level wide receiver.

