Saints vs. Falcons: Positions to Watch

We're just a few short days away from the Saints taking on the Falcons in the regular season opener for Week 1. New Orleans has a couple of question marks going into the game, but they're going to answer those on Sunday. All positions are important, but here's a few of the key ones we're watching.

Defensive Tackle

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90), defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) walk to the locker room after the game against Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, the Saints are going into Sunday with just three interior linemen: David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street. Christian Ringo would be an obvious elevation from the practice squad this weekend, as the only other option would be rookie Jordan Jackson with Malcolm Roach being on injured reserve. This is a group that tends to get overlooked a good bit, but they're pivotal to how strong they've been against the run.

New Orleans could also kick some edge players inside on formations, something they've obviously done in the past. In the regular season finale against the Falcons, the Saints did a good job isolating Cordarelle Patterson after he found success in the earlier matchup. The whole defense will have to do that once again, and it starts with the interior.

Wide Receiver

Jul 27, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Things are trending in the right direction for Michael Thomas playing on Sunday, and his return will be something to watch. However, Thomas doesn't have to do this alone. The Saints did a nice job upgrading the corps in the offseason, adding the likes of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. Considering where New Orleans was at this point last season compared to now, they're exponentially better going into Week 1.

We'll be paying close attention to target share, routes, and how Jameis Winston makes it all work. Even with the big three grabbing most of the attention, you can't forget about Deonte Harty's ability to stretch the field and Marquez Callaway. It's truly going to be a 'pick your poison' for defenses this season if it all goes well.

Tight End

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This will be an intriguing position to watch unfold. This group is very young, and has a lot to prove going into this season. The team will need the most from their group that includes Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, and Nick Vannett. Will it all come together against the Falcons? That remains to be seen, but with so many weapons on offense, this could be an area where Jameis Winston spreads the ball around a lot more.

Special Teams

Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrates with punter Blake Gillikin (4) after kicking a field goal during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This unit could end up being the team's most important this season. Just getting Wil Lutz back in the mix is such a huge difference maker for the Saints. However, that's not where things stop, as Blake Gillikin has been instrumental in pinning opponents deep in their own territory for drives. You also can't forget about the return element that Deonte Harty brings to the table.

In a game where Week 1 is pretty unpredictable, special teams will play a big part if we get some stalemate drives. The coverage units are very underrated, but something to really pay close attention to is whether or not All-Pro J.T. Gray (hamstring) plays. That would be a pretty big missing absence for this group.

Read More Saints News