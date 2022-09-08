Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 1

Thursday's Saints injury report doesn't give much optimism for some players who missed practice yesterday.

The second injury report is out for the Saints, and it doesn't offer up too much encouraging new for New Orleans. Among those not spotted at practice today included Tre'Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Tanner Owen, and Nephi Sewell. Landon Young was present, but not participating, while J.T. Gray was working off to the side. 

Owen was waived in favor of Wyatt Davis being claimed off the Giants practice squad. Here's how things shape up for Thursday for Week 1's matchup against the Falcons. 

DID NOT PRACTICE: Tre'Quan Smith (groin), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (ankle), Landon Young (hip)

LIMITED: Michael Thomas (hamstring), Erik McCoy (calf), Pete Werner (groin), J.T. Gray (hamstring)

We'll get one more report on Friday with game designations, with the biggest concerns being the status of Adebo and Young.

