Saints Pass Defense vs. Falcons Passing Attack

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 season opener. It’s the 107th game between these two in one of the league's most hotly contested rivalries.

Atlanta leads the all-time series 54-52, including a 27-26 record against the Saints in Atlanta. However, New Orleans has won the last four road meetings between these teams and 7 of the last 9 overall.

This is a much different looking Atlanta squad that will host New Orleans on Sunday. After the departure of Julio Jones in 2021, the Falcons traded all-time franchise passing leader Matt Ryan this offseason. They’ll also be without WR Calvin Ridley for the year after a league suspension for gambling allegations.

The Falcons relied on the pass with Matt Ryan, but finished 29th in total offense last season. They'll take on a New Orleans defense that ranked in the top-10 in nearly every major category last year, including their fourth consecutive season with a top-ranked run defense.

What has moved the Saints among the league's elite defenses has been their performance against the pass over the last few years. With so many new offensive pieces, let’s see how the Falcons passing attack matches up against the Saints defensive stars.

New Orleans Pass Defense

2021 Passing Statistics

19.7 points per game (4th)

224.8 yards passing/game (14th)

18 interceptions (6th)

46 sacks

113 QB hits

37.1% 3rd down percentage (8th)

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs to escape a sack from New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Like most good defenses, the Saints success is predicated on pressure. A deep rotation of defensive ends combined for 29.5 sacks and 57 QB hits. The leader of the unit is potential Hall of Famer Cam Jordan, who had 12.5 sacks and 34 pressures. After a slow start, Jordan finished the season with 8.5 sacks and 13 pressures over the final four games.

Nearly as impressive was DE Marcus Davenport, who finished with a career-high 9 sacks and 21 pressures despite being limited to 11 games. The 26-year-old Davenport is rounding into a nearly unblockable force opposite of Jordan. His only real problem is staying on the field - he’s missed 19 contests over four years because of various injuries.

Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon and 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner make up outstanding depth. Kpassagnon, Turner, Davenport, and even Jordan lined up at defensive tackle in some obvious passing situations last year, a successful strategy we should see again in 2022.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles the ball as he is hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

David Onyemata leads a group of defensive tackles that were solid against the run, but underwhelming as pass rushers last season. Onyemata had 16 pressures, but only two sacks in a down year. He was the only defensive tackle to register a sack.

The Saints added former 49ers DT Kentavius Street in hopes of bolstering the interior pass rush. He’ll team with Shy Tuttle and the freakishly athletic Onyemata with the plan of pushing the inside pocket back into a quarterback.

Eleventh-year LB Demario Davis is the catalyst for the entire defense. Davis filled up the stat sheet again with 13 tackles for loss among 105 total stops, 3 sacks, 10 pressures, and 7 passes broken up. He is outstanding in zone responsibilities, athletic enough to cover backs or tight ends man to man all over the field, and is a devastating blitzer.

Second-year LB Pete Werner was slowed by a groin injury this preseason, but should be a go for Sunday. Werner had a nice rookie year, but even more is expected from him after the team let Kwon Alexander go. Outside of Kaden Elliss, who is a major liability in coverage, there is little depth at the linebacker spot.

The Saints have an outstanding secondary, even with CB Paulson Adebo sidelined this Sunday with an ankle injury and the recent trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Four-time Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore is arguably the NFL's best and will often shadow an opponent’s best receiver. Lattimore gave up less than 58% completion rate when targeted last season and intercepted 3 passes while breaking up 19 others.

Veteran Bradley Roby will take Adebo's snaps opposite of Lattimore. Roby is a quality corner capable of man or off-ball coverage both outside and from the slot. Rookie second-round choice Alontae Taylor steps into a bigger role with the absence of Adebo and Gardner-Johnson. Taylor is a physical corner with outstanding athleticism, but saw little preseason action.

Safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye replace last year's starting duo, Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins. Mathieu and Maye are upgrades in both versatility and athleticism. Either can play in the tackle box, assume man coverage in the slot, and can flourish in a single-high or two-deep alignment.

Versatile P.J. Williams will continue to play multiple roles in the defense. Former second-round pick Justin Evans moved steadily up the depth chart after an outstanding training camp. Evans hadn't played football since 2019 because of a serious Achilles injury, but looked sharp and fast throughout the preseason.

Atlanta Passing Attack

2021 Passing Statistics

18.4 points per game (26th)

218.4 passing yards/game (16th)

20 touchdowns (25th)

15 interceptions (21st)

40 sacks

38.9% 3rd down percentage (19th)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes a catch between New Orleans Saints defensive backs Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) and Marcus Williams (43). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Out is Matt Ryan, who averaged 293 yards passing with 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 27 career games against the Saints. In is Marcus Mariota, the second overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft behind Jameis Winston, but who lost his starting job with the Titans and has been a two-year backup with the Raiders.

Mariota averaged 213 passing yards in 61 starts with Tennessee, throwing for 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions while owning a 29-32 record. He doesn't have Ryan's accuracy or pocket presence, but brings outstanding athleticism and running ability to the position.

After losing Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage over the last two seasons, the Falcons have had to rebuild their receiving corps. Olamide Zaccheaus, who had 31 catches for 406 yards and 3 scores in 2021, is their only returning wideout.

Atlanta used the eighth overall draft pick to select USC WR Drake London, who had 88 catches for 1,084 yards in just eight games for the Trojans in 2021. London is a physical receiver with great size and solid hands, but is dealing with a knee injury that has him questionable for Sunday.

The Falcons also traded for third-year WR Bryan Edwards this offseason. Edwards had 34 receptions for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Raiders last season. He’s another receiver with great size who works the intermediate areas of a defense extremely well.

Converted wideout Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as a running back, but is used all over Atlanta's offensive formation. Patterson is an explosive all-purpose player who led the Falcons in rushing last year and also had 52 receptions for 548 yards and five scores.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs after a catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta's leading receiver last season was TE Kyle Pitts, the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft out of Florida. Pitts pulled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards, which included three 100-yard outings and six other games of at least 60 yards.

A matchup nightmare with superior athletic ability at 6’6” and 246-Lbs., Pitts is also effective when lining up as a wideout. However, he had just one touchdown as a rookie, a number that needs to significantly increase in 2022.

Mariota's ability to escape the rush brings an added dimension to the Falcons offense. It might also be needed because the team has a putrid offensive line. Despite the presence of former first-round picks in tackles Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, and G Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta's front continues to be a revolving door for pass rushers.

What to Expect

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (23) matches up on Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (8) in coverage. Credit: USA TODAY

Atlanta's key for success against the Saints defense will be their ability to protect Mariota. In their last four meetings, the Saints sacked Ryan 16 times. Don't be surprised if the Falcons use Mariota's athletic ability with a series of rollouts and moving pockets.

New Orleans will look to rattle Mariota and disrupt his timing from the opening snap. Cam Jordan has 15 sacks in his last nine games against the Falcons, while Marcus Davenport has 4.5 takedowns in his last four appearances against Atlanta.

The Falcons added a ton of size and physicality in their receiving corps, an even bigger advantage when you factor in Pitts. Lattimore is one of the league's most physical defensive backs, but the entire Saints defensive backfield must be up to the physical showdown and challenge the athleticism of Atlanta's receivers.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass intended for former Atlanta WR Julio Jones (11). Credit: Nola.com

New Orleans allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 62% of their throws in 2021 and surrendered an average of less than 171 yards passing over the final nine contests. The last 300-yard passer they allowed was Matt Ryan during a week nine home loss to the Falcons.

Pitts, Patterson, and Zaccheaus combined for 12 catches and 246 yards in that game. Patterson and Pitts were especially effective, taking advantage of coverage mismatches all afternoon. The Saints were much better in the rematch, limiting Patterson and Pitts to a combined three catches for nine yards.

Don't be surprised to see Lattimore locked up with Pitts when he lines up outside the numbers. The Saints will almost certainly try to have a defensive back match up with both Pitts and Patterson when they line up outside.

Look for the Falcons to again try to exploit coverage matchups with those two. Mathieu and Maye had few game reps with Lattimore and the other corners.

This could lead to communication issues or early season coverage breakdowns. All the more reason for New Orleans to get consistent rush on Mariota to force rushed decisions and limit his reads.

Read More Saints News