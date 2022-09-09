Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.

Despite lofty passing statistics over the last decade between these teams, this has historically been a very physical series. Recent dominance by the Saints in the rivalry has been because of their physical advantage along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Reputations aside, both offenses come into 2022 after struggling last season. Injuries and ineffectiveness caused New Orleans to finish 28th in total offense and dead last in passing production. However, a powerful defense kept the Saints in playoff contention until the season's final week.

Atlanta's offense was even worse. They ranked 29th in total yardage and 26th in points scored. The Falcons were around the middle of the pack in passing, but their running game was putrid. A rebuilding team on both sides, let’s have a look at how Atlanta's rushing attack matches up against a formidable Saints defense.

New Orleans Run Defense

2021 Rushing Statistics

19.7 points per game (4th)

93.5 rushing yards per game

3.7 average per rush (1st)

12 rushing touchdowns (6th)

43.5% goal-line percentage (1st)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

The Saints held 12 of their 17 opponents to under 100 yards on the ground in 2021. Since 2018, 48 of their 65 opponents have failed to gain 100 yards rushing. New Orleans has ranked among the league's top four in run defense each of the last four seasons and average per rush in three of those four years.

The Saints defensive ends are more than just disruptive pass rushers. Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon are also outstanding run defenders. Jordan is perhaps the league's most complete defensive end, setting a standard that the team’s other young players have matched.

The team’s defensive tackles didn't provide much pass rush in 2021. However, this unit was instrumental in clogging interior rushing lanes and tying up blockers up front.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) against Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (70). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh-year DT David Onyemata had a down year by his standards, but is still an amazing athlete with tremendous strength at the point of attack. Shy Tuttle is a solid run defender who can push double-teams into opposing backfields.

New Orleans had 88 tackles for loss in 2021. Jordan and star LB Demario Davis led the way with 13 each. Davis was the victim of another Pro Bowl snub last year, but turned in his fifth straight season of at least 100 tackles. The heart of this defense, Davis shoots into backfields like a rocket and expertly chases plays down from sideline-to-sideline.

Second-year LB Pete Werner provides a nice complement to Davis. After a solid rookie year, even more is expected of him in 2022. He dealt with a groin injury during preseason, but looks like he’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Linebacker depth is thin, but Kaden Elliss is a trusted defender against the run and on early downs.

The Saints secondary is among the league's best in run support. Corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are best known for their coverage skills, but aren't shy about cutting down a back along the edge.

Safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye replace last year's duo, but are nearly their equal at the line of scrimmage. Bradley Roby, P.J. Williams, and Justin Evans provide depth and are solid tacklers in the open field.

Atlanta Rushing Attack

2021 Rushing Statistics

18.4 points per game (26th)

85.4 rushing yards per game (31st)

3.7 yards per rush (30th)

11 rushing touchdowns (27th)

53.7% red zone percentage (24th)

Nov 7, 2021; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson returns after leading the Falcons in rushing with 618 yards and six touchdowns. Patterson is one of the league's most dangerous all-purpose players, but isn't much of a running threat between the tackles. A converted wideout, Patterson recorded the second 100-yard rushing game of his eight-year career on his way to doubling his highest previous rushing total.

Atlanta signed former Chiefs and Bears back Damien Williams this offseason. Williams has rushed for 1,395 yards and 14 scores over his seven-year career, but is an effective runner between the tackles with good open-field burst. The Falcons also used a fifth-round choice on BYU RB Tyler Allgeier, a rugged runner with excellent instincts and vision.

Eight-year pro Marcus Mariota was brought in to take over for the traded Matt Ryan at quarterback. Mariota doesn't have Ryan's accuracy from the pocket, but he's an incredible athlete who can make plays with his legs. In 63 games over his first five years with Tennessee, he rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Falcons offensive line continues to be one of the worst in the NFL. Atlanta has finished near the bottom of the league in rushing yards and average per carry in each of the last four seasons.

This unit is rightfully criticized for pass protection breakdowns, but they also fail to get push along the line of scrimmage for their running game to provide any support.

What to Expect

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by linebacker Demario Davis (56), safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It seems highly unlikely that Atlanta will be able to win this game by running the ball at New Orleans. The Falcons were held under 100 yards rushing 11 times last year, including a total of 96 yards in two games against the Saints.

However, some balance is needed for the Falcons to have a chance with their rebuilt passing game. Look for Atlanta to try to spread the Saints out, using Patterson in space, while occasionally hitting New Orleans with inside runs and draw plays.

Dennis Allen defenses have traditionally had trouble against mobile quarterbacks. Mariota could hurt the Saints with his legs if he gets in space, which could also lead to big passes on broken plays. New Orleans must remain disciplined in their assignments, particularly along the edge.

Uncharacteristically, the Saints had some problems against the run this preseason. That was mostly second and third teamers, but New Orleans must prevent the Falcons from establishing balance early to gain momentum.

The easiest way to do that is by interior penetration while the ends win their battles at the snap. It’s something the Saints have done with great success against most opponents for the last four years with most of the same personnel.

