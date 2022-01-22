Three Saints Opponents to Anticipate in 2022

Every Saints fan wishes the team was still playing, and they'll undoubtedly be looking forward to several games on the 2022 schedule.

It hasn't even been two weeks, and we're missing Saints football. As hard as it was to come to grips with the way things ended, there's reason for optimism in the future. The 2022 season opponents were finalized after the conclusion of Week 18, and some of the teams New Orleans will face in the new season have been known about for quite some time.

The normal slate of NFC South games will always be something to look forward to, especially playing the Buccaneers and Falcons. While things can undoubtedly change during the offseason, here's a few opponents we can't wait for the Saints to play next season. Remember that we won't found out the schedule until mid-to-late April.

vs. Bengals

It'll be surprising if this isn't a prime time game. Essentially you have LSU legends Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase returning to Louisiana to play in the Superdome. That's not including the likes of former Saints Trey Hendrickson and Vonn Bell returning to face the team that drafted them. If New Orleans can get their offense together, then this could be a really interesting game. It's 'Who Dat' vs. 'Who Dey', and it's certainly going to be a fun time.

vs. Rams

Whether it be for pride or boasting, no one is going to act like this won't mean something. Everyone knows about the bad blood from the NFC Championship game from the 2018 season, which has been brought into light even more with data and some of the poor officiating across the league. However, the big draw is Los Angeles costing the New Orleans a playoff spot. Los Angeles went 'all-in' for the season, and it'll be interesting to see how far they get. Cooper Kupp against the Saints secondary is going to be very fun to watch.

vs. Ravens

John Harbaugh vs. Sean Payton is always an entertaining chess match. What's even more entertaining is the thought of Lamar Jackson coming to town to take on the Saints defense. New Orleans hasn't exactly been the best against mobile quarterbacks, and Jackson also has the talent around him like Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown to be successful. New Orleans hosts Baltimore for just the third time, and they've never beaten them in the Superdome.

Other Considerations

at 49ers - Once upon a time, this used to be a premiere NFC West matchup. The two teams had an incredible regular season matchup in 2019, which saw the Saints make up for it in 2020. This will be the first time New Orleans is in town since 2016.

- Once upon a time, this used to be a premiere NFC West matchup. The two teams had an incredible regular season matchup in 2019, which saw the Saints make up for it in 2020. This will be the first time New Orleans is in town since 2016. at Eagles - For the third year in a row, the Saints will travel to Philly to take on the Eagles. We've seen two straight seasons where Jalen Hurts and the Eagles rushing attack has pummeled the defense. Could this be a third's time the charm situation?

- For the third year in a row, the Saints will travel to Philly to take on the Eagles. We've seen two straight seasons where Jalen Hurts and the Eagles rushing attack has pummeled the defense. Could this be a third's time the charm situation? vs. Seahawks - If New Orleans were to pull off a trade for Russell Wilson, then you can fully expect that game to be a prime time affair and be hyped up to no end. However, it remains to be seen whether Seattle will move him with Pete Carroll reportedly staying in place.

