Tyrann Mathieu met with the Saints media on Wednesday afternoon, and had plenty of great things to say in his interview.

Tyrann Mathieu's deal with the Saints became official on Wednesday afternoon, and he spoke with the local media over Zoom. It goes without saying that there's a lot of excitement at what the 'Honey Badger' will bring to the table for Dennis Allen's defense in 2022, and his comments from his interview were telling.

"I knew where I wanted to be," Mathieu said when asked about potential destinations in free agency.

New Orleans was the only visit that the former LSU and St. Augustine graduate took this offseason. He said that players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was a heavy recruit of his, didn't have to sell him too much. He was already sold.

"It's most definitely a dream," he said. Mathieu quickly mentioned that he wants to take advantage of the opportunity and make the most of it.

He also stressed the importance of making an impact in the community on numerous occasions, citing that he wanted to make it better. He wants to just play good ball and help his teammates out. One of the things he pointed out was the "defense popping off the screen."

Mathieu is set to turn 30 in just over a week, and he was asked about his age and it potentially being a factor. His response was simple, "I think I'm just heating up."

As exciting as it is to think about Mathieu leading a 'Who Dat' chant at the team's first home game, don't rush to buy those jerseys yet, as his number isn't set in stone. Mathieu wore No. 32 with the Chiefs, Texans, and Cardinals, while sporting No. 7 at LSU and No. 13 at St. Augustine High School.

New Orleans had a good draft, and their undrafted class was also strong. Given the impact Mathieu will make in the secondary, things are certainly looking up for the Saints as a team to watch going into the new season.

