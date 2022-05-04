Skip to main content

Saints to Play Vikings in London

The Saints are hosting the Vikings in London for their international home game for 2022.

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that the Saints will be hosting the Vikings in London at Tottenham Spurs Stadium for Oct. 2 in Week 4 at 8:30 a.m. CT. It's something we learned about towards the end of April that was picking up steam.

Originally, the Bengals were said to be in play, but things changed. Regardless, it will be a huge win for the NFL's International Series.

The NFL's expansion plan to a 17-game season determined that 2022 would see more teams that were eligible for a ninth regular season home game would shift to a neutral site on international grounds each year. The long and the short of it is that each team will host an international game at some point, and the Saints are among them this season.

The Saints and Vikings will meet for the 37th time in franchise history, which includes five postseason matchups. 

The full NFL schedule is expected to drop on May 12, but at least you can start looking at the logistics of getting across the pond for a game in the United Kingdom.

