The NFL Schedule drops on Thursday evening. Who could the Saints play in primetime this season? Here's some thoughts.

We'll know the Saints schedule by Thursday evening, as the NFL is set to release the full one then. However, we'll get some select games leaked out ahead of time, and we already know the team will host the Vikings in Week 4 for their International Series game in London.

As a reminder, home opponents include the Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings (London), and Raiders. Road opponents include the Falcons, Panthers, Bucs, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, and Eagles. After five primetime showings last season, who could be on the docket for primetime games in 2022?

Bengals

It's hard not to see this move into a primetime spotlight after the Vikings were announced as the London game. There's a ton of storylines here that will be too good to pass up, mainly former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase returning to the Superdome. Not to be forgotten is Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson also returning to play their former teams, and we could throw Eli Apple in there. It feels like Monday Night Football.

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers

Having Tom Brady back in the mix will certainly elevate this game, and perhaps we'll finally get the Jameis Winston returning to Tampa storyline that we were hoping to have last season. The other game will most definitely be a featured late kick on FOX or CBS, and the vote goes to Sunday Night Football again in Tampa.

Rams

Having the Rams in the Superdome is already going to stir up some bad blood from the last time they were in New Orleans. Now that they're going to be defending Super Bowl Champions, then it it's going to make it a little crazier this time around. At worst case, this will be a featured late kickoff game on FOX. However, we'll cast our vote for this being in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football.

Cardinals

The Cardinals still have an exciting team, but obviously they have some question marks going into the new season. DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the regular season, but Kyler Murray will still have plenty of weapons to work with as they look have a repeat of 2021's success. Throw that on Monday Night Football.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS: The Ravens with Lamar Jackson coming to town are certainly a contender, while a road game like the Browns or Eagles feels like it might be a Thursday night game. The 49ers would get my other vote as a potential matchup to showcase, but any other team on the list just feels like it wouldn't be smart.

We'll know how things play out on Thursday.

