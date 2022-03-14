Saints: Tom Brady's Un-Retirement, Deshaun Watson Trade Offer, and Jameis Winston

About how the recent news on Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson impact the New Orleans Saints.

How would the New Orleans Saints be impacted by this weekend's Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson news?

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sportsless...Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sportsless...

About Brady...

Well, for Brady to officially "unretire" and return to the NFL, not so much of an issue for the New Orleans Saints. Since joining the Bucs in the division, Dennis Allen's defense has been Brady's Achilles heel.

His old buddy and Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson posted his warm regards for Brady's return, sort of, "U get 2 chances #gremlin."

The all-time passing leader has a dubious record versus Allen's New Orleans defense. Brady has been sacked 13 times, thrown eight interceptions, fumbled four times with two fumbles lost, and recorded low passer ratings of 40.4 and 57.1 against the Saints. By the way, he's only thrown eight touchdowns, including the playoffs.

In his final battle with New Orleans, Brady was unhinged and exchanged "unpleasant" words to then interim head Dennis Allen on the Saints sidelines. Censors prevent me from repeating those two words of warmth and love from America's golden boy.

Peter King believes Brady's return gained approval from his family.

"I think once Brady found out his family backed him doing what he truly wanted to do—play or not play—he figured he had clearance to make the decision he wanted to make. That decision, his good friend and podcast partner Jim Gray told me Sunday night, was rooted in how he feels about football, and how he feels, period." Peter King - ProFootballTalk

Most men understand that retirement is difficult — especially after a highly successful career like Brady's. Michael Irvin spoke on this point to Dan Patrick last week about Tom Brady's retirement. "It's sounds great at first...you're not going to be able to sit around the house. You're trading one boss for another," Irvin said.

I'm not sure if he could stomach being asked to "take out the trash, clean rooms, run errands, and pick-up the kids" any longer. I'm just joking. Yet the reality of life after the NFL is trying for someone who believes after seven championships and becoming the all-time passer in NFL history that he genuinely believes there's "unfinished business" for him in Tampa.

We shall see.

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

What About Winston After the Watson Trade Offer?

I will keep this one short. What is Jameis Winston and his camp thinking about the Saints after the Deshaun Watson offer? Would Jameis want to return to New Orleans after being their second choice?

I understand the Saints. Watson is exceptionally talented. Besides his legal issues and alleged sexual misdeeds from 23 individual women, Watson — with only four years under his belt — has a huge upside as an NFL quarterback.

On the other hand, recall Mickey Loomis' statement on Winston a few weeks ago, "Jameis is an option for us, and we hope we're an option for Jameis."

After Loomis' declaration, it was surprising to learn about the offer tendered to the Texans for Watson.

I agree with and understand New Orleans' decision to test landing Watson, but how will this impact any negotiations with Winston should a Watson trade deal fail?

Professional football is a business, and emotional ties don't always keep good teams winning in the NFL.

It's clear New Orleans believes a long-term solution at quarterback exists on the current market — but who?

We shall see.

Read More Saints News