Who are the best 30 and over players on the Saints roster?

For some, age is just a number. For others, aging usually means uncertainty when it comes to playing in the NFL. The Saints have benefitted from many players considered on the back half of their career, and this season will be no different.

New Orleans has 11 players that are 30 or over on their roster, with Andy Dalton being the oldest at 34. Demario Davis (33), Cam Jordan (33), Daniel Sorensen (32), Mark Ingram (32), Taysom Hill (31), Josh Andrews (31), Kevin White (30), Bradley Roby (30), Tyrann Mathieu (30), and James Hurst (30) are the others. Out of this group, who are their top guys?

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Demario Davis, 33

Davis certainly sits at the top of the charts on a list of players over 30 that still perform at an elite level. He's been an absolute iron man for the Saints defense since joining the team in 2018, missing a lone game in a four-year stretch due to COVID. In the past two seasons, he's appeared in 99 percent of the the snaps, and his impact has been nothing short of outstanding.

New Orleans rewarded Davis with a one-year contract extension recently, which gave him extra compensation and added incentives. Plenty of people are waiting to see the falloff and decline here, but it doesn't seem like that's coming this season.

Sep 22, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) throws his wristbands to fans after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Jordan, 33

Jordan's on pace to become the franchise's all-time sack leader this season, needing just 8.5 to take the crown from Rickey Jackson (115.0). He's made his impact since being drafted by the Saints in 2011 as one of two first-round picks. Like Davis, he's been another iron man on defense, seeing the good, bad, and ugly, and it's a shame that COVID stopped his impressive consecutive game streak.

Going into this year, Jordan's outlook is still strong, and plenty of people are seeing that. How he got better last season as it went on was something special to see, especially coming off a down season in 2020. The Saints have a very talented group of pass rushers at their disposal, and Jordan still is a true terror to whoever he faces off against. He's not just a sack artist, as he has been a formidable run-stopper in his time with the black and gold.

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tyran Mathieu, 30

Mathieu just turned 30 in May, and is among a few Saints players who just hit that mark in the offseason. By now, everyone should be familiar with his story and what it means for him to be able to return home to play for New Orleans. He looks reinvigorated from what we've seen so far, and he's going to be relied on heavily to help New Orleans pick up where they left off without Malcom Jenkins and Marcus Williams at the back end.

Mathieu could be even more of a turnover machine for Dennis Allen's defense, and we can't wait to see him lead a 'Who Dat' chant to get fans energized in the Superdome. He's going to be one of the more exciting players to watch in training camp, and his next few seasons in New Orleans hope to be memorable.

