'Not As Popular As He Thinks He Is': Ex Washington LB LaVar Arrington Rips Saints QB Drew Brees

The former Washington linebacker had some words for the future Hall of Famer.

Drew Brees will always be known as a Super Bowl winner and a Hall of Fame quarterback, but when he dipped his toes into the broadcasting booth at NBC in his first year out of retirement, success did not come as easy.

After just one year with NBC, Brees could be moving on. In a tweet posted a few weeks ago, Brees said he's undecided about what he will be doing in the fall.

Brees' future came up as a discussion topic on a recent episode of "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe" on Fox Sports Radio with former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn and former Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington.

“He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is,” Arrington said on the show. “He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”

Quinn also added his criticism to the discussion.

“He’s not really wanted by NBC, he’s not really wanted by the Saints,” Quinn said. “Maybe he will end up with Fox, but that’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

It's not easy picking up a new profession after 20 years doing something very different. Not everyone can be as natural as Tony Romo is calling a football game and make a seamless transition.

We're not sure if Arrington's words are hidden behind some greater animosity, but it certainly does catch your attention.

