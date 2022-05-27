'Not As Popular As He Thinks He Is': Ex Washington LB LaVar Arrington Rips Saints QB Drew Brees
Drew Brees will always be known as a Super Bowl winner and a Hall of Fame quarterback, but when he dipped his toes into the broadcasting booth at NBC in his first year out of retirement, success did not come as easy.
Drew Brees
Drew Brees
LaVar Arrington, Drew Brees
After just one year with NBC, Brees could be moving on. In a tweet posted a few weeks ago, Brees said he's undecided about what he will be doing in the fall.
Brees' future came up as a discussion topic on a recent episode of "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe" on Fox Sports Radio with former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn and former Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington.
“He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is,” Arrington said on the show. “He’s not as loved as he thinks he is and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”
Soaking It In: Commanders Rookie WR Taking 'Sponge' Approach in OTAs
Jahan Dotson is trying to take everything in early on at OTAs for the Washington Commanders
LOOK: Coach Ron Rivera Reveals Picture of New Commanders Facility Design
Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Commanders, NFL Operating Under New Roster Rules in 2022
New rules for managing player health and rosters heading into the new season
Quinn also added his criticism to the discussion.
“He’s not really wanted by NBC, he’s not really wanted by the Saints,” Quinn said. “Maybe he will end up with Fox, but that’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”
LaVar Arrington
LaVar Arrington
LaVar Arrington
It's not easy picking up a new profession after 20 years doing something very different. Not everyone can be as natural as Tony Romo is calling a football game and make a seamless transition.
We're not sure if Arrington's words are hidden behind some greater animosity, but it certainly does catch your attention.