Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'Em: WR Michael Thomas - (SI Fantasy Projection: 16.45 PPR)

Jul 27, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas appears to be on track to start for the Saints in Week 1 against the Falcons, per reports. Thomas, who missed all of the 2021 season and most of the 2020 season due to injuries, was a consistent top-seven fantasy receiver from 2016-2019.

Some say to tread lightly with Thomas in fantasy, particularly early. Thomas is a smart play from the jump.

In seven games in 2020, Thomas posted just two 100-yard outings against the Falcons. And though this is an entirely different Atlanta team than the one Thomas faced in 2020, he has a track record of producing against the Saints' biggest rival. In ten career games against Atlanta, Thomas is averaging eight receptions for 98 yards (17.8 PPR Fantasy Points) per outing.

In July, I called Thomas an "undoubtedly WR 2 or FLEX option in 99% of leagues with high upside when and if he returns to peak form." Keep this in mind as he returns to the field this season, but I love Can't Guard Mike's upside throughout the season if you used a late-round pick on him and think he is a quality start for Week 1.

Sit 'Em: WR Jarvis Landry (SI Fantasy Projection: 10.08 PPR)

Jun 2, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) look on during organized team activities at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans made big splashes this offseason signing two hometown heroes in Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry to don the Black and Gold this fall. Each provides much-needed support to their respective positions, but Landry provides leadership that the Saints seriously lacked at wide receiver a season ago.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Landry has made a name for himself as a top-tier slot receiver and will fill a similar role in New Orleans. However, despite the hype around his return home, Landry will not be a viable fantasy option for most of this season. He is still an excellent slot receiver, but he will not haul in more than 70 passes and won't put up big yards or touchdown numbers. He is a borderline FLEX option week to week in PPR leagues.

Landry is past the fantasy prime that saw him post top-twenty finishes from 2015-2019 but will certainly gain more value throughout the season should Chris Olave take additional time adjusting to the NFL or if Michael Thomas' return takes more time than expected. He will be a popular player this season in Start 'Em or Sit 'Em, but for this week, sit Jarvis Landry while we await his true role in New Orleans' offense.

