Saints Fantasy Football 2022 Outlook: WR Michael Thomas

After missing majority of the past two NFL regular seasons, can Michael Thomas emerge as a top fantasy wide reciever again?

Michael Thomas, a fan favorite in New Orleans, looks to return to the field in 2022 after missing all of the 2021 NFL season with an ankle/foot injury. Thomas, playing in just seven games over the past two seasons, is surrounded with much uncertainty heading into the new year on the field and in fantasy football. The top-scoring fantasy wide receiver in the league in 2019, MT's dominance is a distant memory in the minds of many fantasy football owners.

So where should "Can't Guard Mike" land on your fantasy football draft board?

Could he be the steal of the season? Or should he be avoided for yet another year?

Reviewing Thomas' Past Three Fantasy Seasons

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2019 was a historic year for the Saints' star wide receiver. Thomas, an Ohio State product, set an NFL single-season record for receptions that season, hauling 149 passes, tallying 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns, and obliterated the competition in fantasy football scoring. He led all wideouts with a whopping 374.6 points in PPR leagues.

Unfortunately for Thomas, since the 2019 season, the injury bug has often bit him early. During the opening week of the 2020 season, Thomas suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay, limiting him to just seven games. In those seven games, Thomas was clear and away the Saints' best receiver catching 40 passes for 438 yards equating to 83.9 PPR points.

There was optimism for Thomas' return in 2021, but with multiple setbacks and surgery in the offseason, he was ruled out for the season and has not played an entire season since his 2019 Offensive Player of the Year campaign.

Outlook for Michael Thomas' 2022 Fantasy Season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13). © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Following a productive off-season, the 2022 New Orleans' offensive playmakers will look quite different in 2022. With the additions of Pro-Bowl wideout Jarvis Landry and first-round selection Chris Olave joining a healthy Michael Thomas, the Saints may have gone from one of the unproven wide receiver rooms to one of the best in the entire NFL.

With the surrounding talent at receiver and running back (i.e Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II) Thomas should have some pressure alleviated in his first entire season back. Thus, making him an even more interesting target in fantasy football drafts. Frankly, we do not know if we see the return of Michael Thomas of old or a new version of Thomas that is not as dependent for the Saints to move the ball offensively.

Trying to project Thomas' value for the upcoming season is almost impossible. Aside from not being on the field consistently in two years, Thomas did not participate in mini camp and his status for training camp in the upcoming weeks is unknown. While Who Dat Nation hopes that Thomas returns to his dominant form, the reality is that nothing is written in stone, even for a player of MT's caliber.

I believe Thomas will return to a Pro-Bowl level, but it will take time. With this mindset, I am removing him from any conversation as a top-20 fantasy receiver for the upcoming year. Instead, look at Thomas as a tier 4 or tier 5 wide receiver (WR 25-30)for the upcoming season. He will undoubtedly be a WR 2 or FLEX option in 99% of leagues with high upside when and if he returns to peak form.

