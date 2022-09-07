Report: Saints Michael Thomas on Track to Play in Season Opener

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas appears on track to play in this Sunday's regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Thomas was present at the team’s closed walk-through practice on Monday.

The 29-year-old Thomas has missed 26 of the last 33 games with an ankle injury, including all of last season. The injury was suffered in the 2020 season opener, limiting Thomas to just 40 catches for 438 yards that year. He had surgery after the season, but suffered a setback that sidelined him for the year.

Thomas looked sharp through the first few weeks of training camp. He suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for all three preseason games and the last few weeks of practice. Without him in 2021, the Saints finished last in the NFL in passing yardage, averaging just 187 yards per game.

Sep 23, 2018; New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs through Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2016, Thomas averaged 122 receptions and 1,378 yards over his first four seasons. He led the league in receptions twice, with 125 in 2018 and an NFL-record 149 in 2019. His 1,725 receiving yards in 2019 led the league and broke his own franchise record.

In 10 career games against the Falcons, Thomas has averaged over 8 receptions and 98 yards per outing. He has seven games with at least 7 catches against them and has eclipsed 90 yards receiving five times.

The Saints first official injury report for week one will be out later this week.

