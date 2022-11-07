Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 9

The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season.

How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and how should you evaluate members of the New Orleans Saints moving forward in your fantasy football playoff push? Time will tell who steps up in the offense outside of Alvin Kamara but in the meantime...

Here are the Saints Fantasy Football Start'em or Sit'em for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Quarterback - Andy Dalton

Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Barring injury, the "Red Rifle" appears to be the New Orleans Saints starter throughout the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season. The long-time NFL veteran has not been a top fantasy option over the course of his NFL career, but could serve as a solid bridge option at quarterback for your quarterback on bye this week.

Dalton faces the 25th ranked fantasy defense against quarterbacks this week. Despite not having Michael Thomas, who is now on IR, and the potential of Jarvis Landry still missing time, Dalton serves as a safe play this week against the poor pass defense of Baltimore.

Over the past two weeks Dalton has put up fantasy outings of 17.16 and 26.54 points per game. Alvin Kamara's ability to produce in the passing attack will determine if Dalton's performance is strong, but he is worth the risk if you're in need of a one-week play at quarterback.

Sit'Em

Saints Defense / Special Teams

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) react to sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are coming off of their best performance of 2022, shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Their four sacks, one interception and no points allowed resulted in 14 fantasy points last week. Despite their season high, New Orleans ranks 18th among fantasy defenses and faces a difficult test against the Ravens on Monday night.

Baltimore is second in the league in rushing yards and has scored 20 or more in all but one game this season. Ultimately, QB Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense will produce a handful of rushing yards and big-play chances.

With that said, a New Orleans defense that has given up their fair share of big plays is not the best start of the week. The Saints defense should stay on your bench or in free agency this week against the high-flying Ravens offense.

Read More Saints News