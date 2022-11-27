Skip to main content

Saints Inactives List: Week 12

Marshon Lattimore, Marquez Callaway, and Lewis Kidd headline the list of Saints inactives for Week 12 against the 49ers.

The Saints ruled out just three players on their final injury report of Week 12 going into the game against the 49ers.

  • WR Marquez Callaway
  • LB Pete Werner (ankle) 
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
  • S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
  • OL Lewis Kidd
  • DE Payton Turner (ankle)

New Orleans activated Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby from injured reserve on Saturday, and they'll be in the lineup. We'll see what Penning's role ultimately is for the game, and we'll also have to see what happens with Roby and the slot. Mark Ingram, Marcus Davenport, Cam Jordan, James Hurst, and Bradley Roby are all back for the Saints today.

As always, while you wait for kickoff, be sure to check out our Pregame Report.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saints News From the Week

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19474573_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 12 49ers Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19285281_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-49ers Showdown: Players to Watch

By Bob Rose
Alvin Kamara
Game Day

Saints vs. 49ers Preview, Prediction, Odds | Week 12

By Kyle T. Mosley
Trevor-Penning-Saints-vs-Chargers-preseason
News

Saints Activate Penning and Roby from IR, Elevate Isaac Yiadom

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19474382
Editorial / Opinion

Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 12

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_18781040_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR

By Bob Rose
USATSI_13769119_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Passing Game Should Have Opportunities vs. 49ers Pass Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_10287734_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Final Injury Report | Week 12

By Bob Rose