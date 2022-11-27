Saints Inactives List: Week 12
Marshon Lattimore, Marquez Callaway, and Lewis Kidd headline the list of Saints inactives for Week 12 against the 49ers.
The Saints ruled out just three players on their final injury report of Week 12 going into the game against the 49ers.
- WR Marquez Callaway
- LB Pete Werner (ankle)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
- OL Lewis Kidd
- DE Payton Turner (ankle)
New Orleans activated Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby from injured reserve on Saturday, and they'll be in the lineup. We'll see what Penning's role ultimately is for the game, and we'll also have to see what happens with Roby and the slot. Mark Ingram, Marcus Davenport, Cam Jordan, James Hurst, and Bradley Roby are all back for the Saints today.
