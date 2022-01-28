Loomis: Saints Have No Plans of Blowing Up Roster

Mickey Loomis: No Plans to Blow Up Saints Roster
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke to the local media on Friday, and he quickly mentioned that he'll reserve some time at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. next week to talk about Sean Payton.
Loomis said, "It's hard to summarize 16 years. I just want to give it some thought. I want to do a really good job of that and say the right thing in the right way."
The Saints are going to be tasked with getting a new head coach, but that's not something they're going to be in a rush to fill. New Orleans has a team ready to perform scouting duties next week in Mobile, and Loomis will be among them in preparation for the NFL draft.
"It's more important to get it right than to be quick," Loomis said.
Several key members of the team are going to be included in the interview process, something that Loomis prefers to do in person. Among them include owner Gayle Benson, president Dennis Lauscha, and several front office staff members.
A lot of chatter is going around from the talking heads about the possibility of the Saints having a fire sale and that they are not an appealing destination for the next coach. That seems to be a complete lie, according to what Loomis said, and something we wrote about on Friday morning. He said there is no wholesale culture or roster change with the team, and that there is no 'blowing this thing up and starting over'.
"We like our roster. We got some good things, but we got some questions too. We're going through that process of evaluation."
For now and the foreseeable future, just ignore the things you're going to hear about over the next couple of months. Chatter will be just that, and if anything, Loomis helped reinforce that the team was going to field a contender in 2022.
