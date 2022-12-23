Saints Announce Personnel Moves For Week 16 At Cleveland
The New Orleans Saints have made the following roster moves on Friday in advance of their Saturday game at the Cleveland Browns.
- Promoted WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad (per John Hendrix)
- Elevated WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad (per Nick Underhill)
- Elevated C/G Josh Andrews from the practice squad (per Nick Underhill)
- Placed WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) on injured reserve
On Friday, John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported that Landry was placed on injured reserve and that the team promoted Merritt to take his roster spot.
Merritt will remain on the active roster after Saturday's game, while Kirkwood and Andrews will revert to the practice squad. New Orleans will also be without WR Chris Olave (hamstring) against Cleveland.
The Saints receiving corps will likely look like this against the Browns:
Rashid Shaheed
Marquez Callaway
Tre’Quan Smith
Kirk Merritt
Keith Kirkwood
Olave is the team’s leading receiver with 63 receptions for 940 yards. Shaheed, an undrafted rookie, has 15 catches for 334 yards in the last eight games. Callaway and Smith have combined for 34 receptions and 430 yards, but have just two catches in the last three games.
New Orleans LG Andrus Peat is also a game-time decision after not practicing all week because of illness. Remember that the Saints had already placed RG Cesar Ruiz (foot) on injured reserve earlier in the week.
Defensively, LB Pete Werner has already been declared out with a hamstring injury and CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) will likely miss his 10th straight game. Safeties Marcus Maye (shoulder) and P.J. Williams (knee) are listed as questionable and will be game-time decisions.
The 5-9 Saints need to beat the 6-8 Browns to keep any realistic chance at winning the NFC South alive.
