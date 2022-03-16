Skip to main content

Saints Reach Contract Extension With Bradley

Many thought Bradley Roby would be an easy cut candidate for the Saints, but clearly the team had other plans in the way of a contract extension.

The Saints have created more salary cap space, but this time by keeping a player of their own. According to a Tuesday evening report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New Orleans and cornerback Bradley Roby have agreed to a contract extension, which will provide some cap relief and give him a new deal.

Some thought Roby would get cut, as he was set to count over $10 million against the cap in 2022. He certainly has fit in and played well since being acquired by the Texans when the team was having a ton of uncertainty at cornerback. He ended up rotating series frequently with rookie Paulson Adebo, and appeared in 394 defensive snaps (35.3%) last season.

The exact terms of the contract extension are unknown for Roby, and the timing of it is pretty interesting considering the team's chase for Deshaun Watson. We should know more tomorrow, as the start of the new league year is almost here.

