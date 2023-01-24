Saints Assistant Corey Robinson Announced to Senior Bowl Staff

New Orleans Saints defensive assistant Corey Robinson has been announced as an addition to the Senior Bowl coaching staff. Robinson joins fellow Saints assistants Ronald Curry and Declan Doyle as Senior Bowl coaches.

Curry will be the Offensive Coordinator for the National Team. Robinson will coach the safeties for the American squad, while Doyle will coach the tight ends for the American Team. Safeties on the American squad are Demarcco Hellams of Alabama, Florida State's Jammie Robinson, Georgia's Christopher Smith, and Jay Ward of LSU.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, February 4, in Mobile, AL. It's considered a major event in the NFL draft process.

In the past, Senior Bowl coaches were two entire NFL staffs. This year, the staffs will be put together by multiple coaches selected from different teams. Those coaches are selected by a nomination committee made up of NFL head coaches and general managers from non-playoff teams. The coaches selected will serve in an elevated role from their current NFL positions.

New Orleans Saints defensive assistant Corey Robinson. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Robinson just concluded his third year on the New Orleans defensive staff. After six seasons as a high school head coach, he got his first college job as the cornerbacks coach for Toledo in 2016, then served in the same role for Temple the following season. He was then an assistant on the Rutgers staff in 2018 before becoming the defensive backs coach for Maryland in 2019.

Since joining the Saints in 2020, the team has had one of the better defensive backfields in the league. The safety position struggled to make plays in 2022, but New Orleans ranked second in the NFL against the pass. Five of the team’s seven interceptions came from safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen.

Read More Saints News